AHSAA postseason will have different format

This year’s AHSAA basketball and wrestling postseason will have a different format, including changes in sites, following approval by the association’s Central Board of Control Wednesday.

In basketball, the area tournaments will be split up with the top two seeds hosting semifinal games instead of all the games being at the top seed as is tradition. In a four-team area, the No. 1 seed will host the No. 4 seed, while the No. 2 seed will host the No. 3 seed.

In case of a five-team area, the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will play at the No. 4 seed with the winner advancing to play at the No. 1 seed.

The area tournament semifinal winners will advance to the tournament championship game at the site of the highest remaining seed, either No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3.

The motion was created to maximize the total crowd potential and eliminate the need to “clear out” the gym in between games, according to the AHSAA Winters Sports Rules Modifications release.

In addition, the regional semifinal round, because of attendance limitations at regional sites, has been moved from the tournament venue to campus home gyms. In essence, a second sub-regional round has replaced the regional semifinals.