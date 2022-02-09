AHSAA PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula girls earn 2OT area championship win

It took eight extra minutes, but the Eufaula girls captured the Class 6A, Area 4 Tournament title on Wednesday night, beating Opelika in double overtime, 74-68, at the Eufaula gym.

Eufaula (22-7) will host a sub-region game early next week against Friday’s Park Crossing-Carver of Montgomery loser.

Ganielle Palmer had 21 points, Brooke Hallman 18 points and Zahria Hoskey had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Eufaula. Emily Nix and Dejiah Williams both had 10 rebounds for EHS.

Hoskey scored six of her points in the two overtimes, while Palmer contributed five points and Williams four points in the two extra periods of the game, which was tied at 59 after regulation and 65 after the first OT.

Haley Sanders had 33 points and Ashanti Thomas had 14 for Opelika.

Class 3A, Area 3

Houston Academy 42, Providence Christian 24: Sara Bourkard had 14 points and Camille Reeves 12 to lead Houston Academy (18-6), which advanced to the finals against Wicksburg.

AnnaBeth Townsend had 10 points led Providence Christian, which finished the season 4-20.