AHSAA releases new spring sports alignments

Recent postseason success by Houston Academy softball, golf and boys tennis teams along with Providence Christian’s track/field teams has resulted in all of those teams moving up in the latest AHSAA spring sports realignments, announced Wednesday by the AHSAA.

The latest alignments also include for the first time, Pike Liberal Arts of Troy, which was officially accepted into the AHSAA last month. The Patriots were inserted into Class 2A in all sports.

The three HA teams and the Providence Christian track/field teams all moved up in classification because of the AHSAA’s Competitive Balance Factor assessed on schools. The CBF assesses points earned by a sport on a team’s overall finish each year over the two years of a current classification alignment.

A team that reached the finals (1st or 2nd place finish) is assessed four points, while a team that reached the semifinals (3rd/4th place finishes) is assessed two points. A quarterfinal finish (5-8 place finishes) is assessed a point and a team that reaches the round of 16 is assessed 0.5 points.

In the sports of football, volleyball, golf, baseball, softball and wrestling, four or more points will move up a class. While in co-ed sports of basketball, soccer, swimming, tennis, cross country, indoor track, outdoor track and bowling, seven points is needed to move up.

The Houston Academy softball team, which won the Class 3A State Tournament last week in Oxford and finished third last year, amassed six points, two more than the minimum. The Raiders, as a result, moved up to Class 4A.

The HA boys golf team, which won the Class 3A State Tournament in 2021, moved to Class 4A with four points.

The Raider boys tennis teams, winners of two straight titles, jump from Class 1A-3A to Class 4A-5A after eight points in the assessment.

The Providence Christian track/field teams moved up to Class 4A after the girls team won the state title in 2021 and finished fourth this year, while the boys team took fourth last year and ninth this past season.

The teams were also assigned new areas for next year during Wednesday’s realignment process.

The Raider softball team moves into Class 4A, Area 3 with state tournament teams Dale County, Geneva plus Andalusia and Slocomb. The move up also had a dramatic effect on Class 3A. Ashford, Daleville, Northside Methodist now make up 3A, Area 2, while New Brockton, Opp, Pike County and Straughn are in Class 3A, Area 3.

The Houston Academy golf team moved to Class 4A, Section 1 where it rejoins Providence Christian in the same section after PCS moved up two years ago.

The Raider tennis teams were placed in Class 4A-5A, Section 3, which will also feature BTW Magnet, Brewbaker Tech, Carroll, Charles Henderson, Eufaula, LAMP, Montgomery Catholic and Valley.

The Providence track/field teams moved from Class 3A to 13-team 4A, Section 1. Among the other Wiregrass programs are Dale County, Geneva and Slocomb.

The area’s two biggest schools, Enterprise and Dothan, stayed in Class 7A, Area 3, but both schools gained R.E. Lee of Montgomery as a new baseball and softball area member. Jeff Davis and Prattville also remain.

Pike Liberal Arts, the latest school to join the AHSAA, was assigned Class 2A, Area 5 in both baseball and softball. The Patriots will compete in the area with Goshen, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel.

Most of the baseball and softball areas involving Wiregrass were similar with a few exceptions created by the Competitive Balance Factor.

Class 1A, Area 2 features Elba, Florala, Houston County and Kinston with Pleasant Home in baseball and not in softball.

Class 2A, Area 3 has Cottonwood, Geneva County, Samson and Wicksburg in both sports and Class 2A, Area 4 has Abbeville, Ariton, Barbour County and G.W. Long in both sports.

Class 3A, Area 3 baseball has Ashford, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist and Providence Christian, while 3A, Area 4 has Daleville, New Brockton, Opp and Pike County.

Class 4A, Area 3 in baseball is Andalusia, Dale County, Geneva and Slocomb.

Class 5A, Area 3 in baseball features Carroll, Charles Henderson, Headland and Rehobeth with Eufaula moving over to Area 6 with Beauregard and Valley. The 5A, Area 3 softball has Carroll, Headland and Rehobeth with Charles Henderson shifted over to Area 4 with Brewbaker Tech, Greenville and Holtville.

With Eufaula moving down to Class 5A in enrollment, the area has no Class 6A program.