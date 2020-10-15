AHSAA sets policies for football playoff attendance and winter sports

– Regular season area contests should be played as early as possible.

– If an area game is cancelled for any reason, the schools should reschedule as soon as possible but no later than February 2, 2021. If an area game cannot be played before February 2nd, the team that cancelled the contest will accept a forfeiture and record a loss for that game. Forfeitures will be calculated for final area standings.

– Team benches will need to be extended or modified to accommodate social distancing. Benches may be extended to the baseline and beyond or two rows may be created to stagger seats in order to maintain physical distance between players.

– Team benches should be cleaned and sanitized between games.

– It is recommended that space be created between the team benches and spectator seating.