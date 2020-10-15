AHSAA sets policies for football playoff attendance and winter sports

The AHSAA Central Board approved several measures during its fall meeting Thursday, including playoff attendance restrictions for football, ‘Best Practices’ polices for winter sports and changing the site of the state swimming and diving championships.
The board, based off current Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations, said attendance for football playoffs would be restricted to 33 percent, though guidelines of local municipalities, if lower, would supersede that recommendation.
In a related attendance issue, the state’s Super 7 Championships in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium is, at the moment, being limited to 7,200 people per session. AHSAA spokesperson Ron Ingram said each game is considered a session and that the stadium would be cleared out after each game.
This year’s state swimming and diving championships on Dec. 4-5 are being moved from Auburn University to the larger Huntsville Aquatic Center to better accommodate attendance and social distancing. Section swim meets will not be held.
The board also approved ‘Best Practices’ guidelines for the upcoming winter sports, including basketball, wrestling, bowling and indoor track.
Like fall sports, the AHSAA requires athletes and fans to social distance 6 feet except to the extent necessary for players, coaches and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity and to also wear facial coverings.
Basketball guidelines
– Any time multiple contests are played on the same day, the game floor, team benches and locker rooms should be cleaned and disinfected between games. This may require more time between games.
– Separate meetings should be held for coaches and team captains. Officials will meet first with head coaches then meet with team captains. Each school is allowed one coach and one captain in pregame meetings.
– To ensure physical distance is maintained, the pregame meetings with officials will take place around the center jump circle.
– All pregame handshakes between officials and players should be avoided.
– The game ball should be cleaned and placed in the official’s locker room prior to the start of the game.
– Game balls should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest as recommended by the ball manufacturer.
– Postgame sportsmanship meetings should take place without handshakes.
– Due to ADPH and CDC sanitization guidelines and limited officials available, the maximum number of games played on the same date and in the same gymnasium should be limited.
– Regular season area contests should be played as early as possible.
– If an area game is cancelled for any reason, the schools should reschedule as soon as possible but no later than February 2, 2021. If an area game cannot be played before February 2nd, the team that cancelled the contest will accept a forfeiture and record a loss for that game. Forfeitures will be calculated for final area standings.
– Team benches will need to be extended or modified to accommodate social distancing. Benches may be extended to the baseline and beyond or two rows may be created to stagger seats in order to maintain physical distance between players.
– Team benches should be cleaned and sanitized between games.
– It is recommended that space be created between the team benches and spectator seating.
–The officials’ scorer’s table should be limited to essential personnel, which includes home team scorer and timer with a recommended distance of six feet between individuals. Visiting team personnel (scorer, statisticians, etc.) are not deemed essential and may need to find an alternative location. If physical distance can be maintained, the guest scorer may be allowed at the table. The number allowed at the officials’ table is determined by the space available at the table.
Wrestling guidelines
– Until further notice from the AHSAA, all events (regular season matches and tournaments) should be limited to a maximum of four teams per event. This allows contact tracing to be more manageable if a wrestler develops symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the match.
– Temperature of all coaches and athletes should be checked before weigh-in.
– Weigh-in and skin checks should be completed maintaining six-feet between participants and with facial coverings until the face and neck area are checked.
– All coaches and wrestlers who are not actively competing in a match, should wear a facial covering.
– Hand sanitizer should be made available at the scorer’s table. All wrestlers should use the sanitizer prior to walking on the mat to begin a match.
– Floor access during matches should be limited to those essential to the individual match. Individuals allowed should be limited to: The two wrestlers participating in the match, one coach per team, referees, Timekeeper/Scorer and Medical Staff
– Individuals non-essential to the match in progress including, but not limited to, players waiting to wrestle, spectators, media, school photographers, etc. are prohibited on the floor or mat.
– Mats should be cleaned after each match with appropriate disinfectant if reasonable or practicable.
– When possible, athletes should consider showering after each match. When not possible, general cleaning of hands, face and exposed body should be performed before the next match.
– Postgame sportsmanship meetings should take place without handshakes.
Bowling Guidelines
– Bowling format will be 1 traditional and 3 bakers.
– Teams should not alternate lanes during the match. Once the match begins, teams will remain on the same lane throughout the match.
– While in the pit area, when physical distancing cannot be maintained, all coaches and student-athletes should wear facial coverings as required.
– When possible, leave a lane open between the two lanes being used by the teams.
– When possible, bowlers are encouraged to use their own personal bowling ball. Community balls from the bowling centers should be used as a last resort.
– Bowlers will be limited to one ball per contest.
– Isopropyl alcohol may be used to clean bowling balls during the contest.
– Postgame sportsmanship meetings should take place without handshakes.
In other action:
– Central Board president Keith Bender, who is retiring at the end of the 2020 year, announced he was stepping down from his position as president. The board elected Van Phillips, principal of Center Point High School, to fill the remaining half-year of Bender’s term.
– Executive Director Steve Savarese announced the impending retirement of Mark Jones, AHSAA Director of Officials, and named Assistant Director Ken Washington as the interim director. Washington will assume the duties as Director of Officials following the interim period.
