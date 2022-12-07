AHSAA signs 5-year agreement keeping baseball and softball championships at Oxford & JSU

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s State Baseball and Softball Championships have found a permanent home – at least for the next five years.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs announced Wednesday an agreement has been reached with the City of Oxford and Jacksonville State University to host the AHSAA State Baseball Championships and State Softball Championships at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium through 2027.

The AHSAA State Softball Championships moved to Choccolocco Park in the spring of 2021 and returned in 2022. The AHSAA State Baseball Championships were moved last spring to Choccolocco Park’s signature baseball field for game one of each of the best 2-of-3 championship series for each classification.

The final two games, if needed, were played at JSU last spring due to schedule conflict at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium. The softball championships consist of eight-team double elimination tournaments in each of the AHSAA’s seven classes.

Both sites drew rave reviews from AHSAA member schools and fans that attended the 2021 and 2022 softball championships and the 2022 baseball championships.