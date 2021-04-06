AHSAA to offer girls flag football as sanctioned sport this fall

Dothan native Izell Reese is helping to make girls flag football a sanctioned sport in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

The AHSAA announced through a press release Tuesday the association has partnered with the Atlanta Falcons and NFL FLAG to offer the sport to member schools beginning in the fall.

“NFL FLAG is proud to be a part of this unique partnership and we look forward to working with other NFL clubs across the country to help bring girls’ high school flag football to every state,” said NFL FLAG executive director Izell Reese, who was a star football player at Northview and UAB before playing in the NFL with stints at Dallas, Denver and Buffalo from 1998-2004.

“I am especially proud to help bring girls’ flag football to my home state of Alabama. I’m grateful to be in a position that creates more opportunities for youth athletes to participate in football.”

According to the media release, the AHSAA Central Board of Control approved sanctioning the sport at its January 2021 meeting, giving the AHSAA the green light to pursue the partnership. The season will culminate in December with a championship game at the 2021 Super 7 State High School Football Championships in Birmingham.