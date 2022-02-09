AISA BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville Christian girls stay alive; ACA boys, Lakeside girls ousted

Defending AISA Class A girls state champion Abbeville Christian is still alive in its pursuit of a repeat title.

The Generals defeated Pickens Academy 47-33 on Tuesday in a Class A Elite Eight contest at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The contest was a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Abbeville Christian (13-9) faces Jackson Academy in the semifinals Friday at 9 a.m.

In Tuesday’s win, Caroline Armstrong had 19 points and nine rebounds, Anna Grace Blalock had 14 points and nine rebounds and Amiyah Govan had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Heritage Christian boys 65, Abbeville Christian 37: The ACA boys fell in the Elite Eight round on Tuesday to No. 6 state ranked Heritage Christian.

Conner Hutto had 14 points and Ja’Varse Turner had 10 points and five rebounds for ACA, which finished the season with a 7-15 record.

South Choctaw Academy girls 38, Lakeside School 37: Lakeside rallied from 13 down with 4:03 left to one, but had a last-second shot rim out and fell 38-37 in the AISA Class AA Elite Eight Wednesday in Montgomery.