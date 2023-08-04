The two local AISA football programs – Abbeville Christian Academy and Lakeside School – are both in a rebuilding mode yet enter the upcoming season with plenty of optimism.

Buck McDonald has taken over as the new head coach at Lakeside and Matt Mims begins his second year in charge at ACA.

McDonald, who works the first part of the day as a mailman in Georgia, spent last season as the middle school coach and defensive line coach for the Chiefs. He previously spent time as an assistant at Abbeville Christian. Lakeside went 3-8 last season.

“I’m here for as long as they will keep me,” McDonald said. “I’m loving it … love the kids, love the staff … you can’t ask for better support from the school.”

Mims believes the pieces are in place for success in the future, but knows this year could be a rebuilding year of sorts. The Generals went 4-7 last season.

“We’re very excited about the junior high program and the Pee Wee program,” Mims said. “We’ve got tons of numbers in those lower grades right now, so you’re building for the future. That’s the most important part in my mind.”

Abbeville Christian BreakdownPlayers to watch: Keep an eye on Ja’Varse Turner, a 6-foot-6, 353-pound offensive and defensive tackle who Mims believes could have a breakout year as a senior and is getting some attention from colleges, such as Alabama State.

“He’s moving a lot better than he ever has,” Mims said. “When we first got here, he was about 400 pounds. He’s lost a lot of weight and he’s toned down.”

The captain for the Generals is Hunter Reynolds, a junior linebacker who will also play fullback on offense after playing guard on that side of the ball a year ago.

“He has started on this varsity team since he was in seventh grade,” Mims said. “Most people don’t look at him right now at the Division I level (in college), but the kid plays like he is a Division I level (recruit). We joke all the time that if his mom was lined up in front of him, he’d hit her. He’s just got that nasty, middle linebacker ability.”

Newcomers of note: J.P. Sowell, is expected to be a big contributor at tight end, while transfer Wyatt Farrar will play at running back and can be used in a variety of ways on defense.

“J.P. Sowell who played basketball for us last year and he’s going to be a big body tight end for us,” Mims said. “Wyatt Farrar is a move-in from Headland who brings a lot of speed, which is something we missed last year, for sure. Wyatt will play a lot of different positions on defense … just depending on week to week what we need his speed for. Most people in our league try to get the ball to the best player, so we put our best player on their best player to stop that.”

Keys to success: Mims believes ACA has the weapons to move the ball well offensively.

“We’re kind of transitioning a little bit and trying to figure out personnel-wise what we’re going to do, but we’re going to keep it one wingback, spread … shotgun Wing T pretty much for us,” Mims said. “Our biggest thing right now is getting the ball out in space to our athletes … so a lot of screen game; a lot of counters and misdirection … just things to get the eyes moving.”

Lakeside School BreakdownPlayers to watch: Senior Lane Beasley is a linebacker and fullback the Chiefs will rely heavily on. “He’s probably the heart of the team as far as coming back this year,” McDonald said. “He gives you everything he’s got and his motor is unbelievable. He plays every rep, for the most part.”

J.J. Hill is a running back with great speed. “Last year was his first at the school and I think this year is going to be a big year for him running the ball.

“Davis Fort (guard), Brayden Fort (tight end) and Rhodes Bennett (tackle) are all back from last year and are great players.”

Newcomers of note: Eufaula High transfer Taylor Morrow, a 6-foot, 200-pounder, is expected to lead the team at quarterback.

“Over there (Eufaula High) he was a safety and outside linebacker,” McDonald said. “He throws the football well and has a great head on his shoulders.”

Two new kickers give the Chiefs a boost.

“Last year, we couldn’t kick for anything,” McDonald said. “We had a guy who was in the school, Riley Givens, who didn’t play last year and decided he was going to play this year. He can smoke it punting the ball and field goals. Ceaser Dominquez, he can nail it.”

Keys to success: The Chiefs wilted often in the second half last year and McDonald knows the offense must do more to maintain possession in giving the defense a rest.

“We didn’t have a problem last year being physical, we had a problem scoring,” McDonald said. “We held a lot of teams early, but we couldn’t maintain. When we got to halftime, that’s when the wheels started falling off. But when your defense is out there every second of the game, it’s hard to fix that.”

