Abbeville Christian won its first two games of the AISA Class AA State Tournament in Montgomery on Thursday, beating Jackson Academy 10-2 and Chambers Academy 11-1.

The Generals, the defending AA state champions, play Hooper Academy at noon on Friday. The winner advances to Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. championship game. The loser plays an elimination game Friday at 2 p.m. to try and reach the finals.

In the win over Jackson, Emmaline Hartzog struck out 12 and allowed three hits over six innings. She gave up two runs, both unearned. Anna Grace Blalock was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Caroline Armstrong, Hartzog and Taylor Hudspeth all had a hit and two runs batted in. Armstrong’s hit was a double.

In the win over Chambers, Gabbie Causey allowed only four hits and one run over four innings, She struck out one and walked just one. Causey also had two hits on offense.

Paige Welch was the hitting star, going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in. Armstrong had a hit and RBI and Hartzog also had a RBI.