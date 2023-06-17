University of Alabama basketball legend Leon Douglas and his brother, John Douglas, like Leon a former NBA player, are among the new coaching hires as Barbour County High School overhauls its coaching staff for the upcoming school year.

Leon, who is 68, will be the head boys basketball coach while John, 67, will oversee the girls basketball team. Wiregrass coaching legend Raymond White, who led the Barbour County boys basketball program for 17 years and compiled more than 800 career victories as a head coach with his last stop being at Carroll High three years ago, will be an assistant for the boys team.

Derrick Levett, who was previously the head football coach at Bullock County High School, has been hired as head football coach of the Jaguars. He replaces Daniel Powell, who has left the school system.

Steve Fryer, who served as the school’s athletics director and boys basketball coach last year, remains as the athletics director. Darius Muse, who coached the girls basketball team last year, remains in the school system as a teacher.

Barbour County Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Stewart calls it “A new day in Barbour County.”

The hires were approved last week during a school board meeting.

Stewart, who came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent in Barbour County before taking over the role full-time last November, had a previous connection with the Douglas brothers.

“You simply call them and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a basketball job that is going to come open and I would like for you guys to apply,’” Stewart said. “John had previously worked with me in Bullock County (girls basketball). He improved the program there.

“I’ve known Leon over the years while he was coach at Tuskegee University and having played with one of my cousins at the University of Alabama, T.R. Dunn.”

Leon was a two-time SEC Player of the Year as a center at Alabama in the 1970s and went on to play seven seasons in the NBA. He then coached on the college level as a men’s head basketball coach with successful stops at Stillman College, Tuskegee University and Miles University. He last coached on the high school level at Cordova in 2019.

John played collegiately at Calhoun Community College for two years and then the University of Kansas for two more before spending two years in the NBA. He was a head coach on the college level at Calhoun, Lawson State and Fort Valley State. He later served as an assistant at Tuskegee under Leon.

“Both of them bring so much to the table, more than coaching sports,” Stewart said. “Just a wealth of knowledge. Coaching is just a minor part of it … their work ethic, their mindset of being successful, of being self-motivated and organized.

“I’m just so excited about what the future holds for Barbour County schools. We sort of did a complete reconstruction.”

Leon will also teach history at the school and John will teach public law and safety. They are natives of Leighton in north Alabama.

Levett spent the past two years at Bullock County as head football coach. He will also serve as a special education teacher at Barbour County.

“He’s smart, full of energy,” Stewart said. “He’s going to be a key part of the Barbour County Schools system. We’re working to get him assistants hired.

“We had a really good crop of coaches to choose from. It was a difficult decision I had to make. When the dust settled, Derrick was the man.”

Stewart is excited about the future for Barbour County as a school system.

“We’ve got so many great minds that are working together for the good of Barbour County and people are going to be amazed,” Stewart said. “We’re going to rebrand Barbour County. So many champions have come out of Barbour County.

“Most people when they think of Barbour, they think of poor and failing … they think they play really good basketball but they struggle academically. All of that is going to change.

“We’re no longer going to give people an excuse to send their kids to other places because they will be able to get a quality education in the Barbour County schools.”