MOBILE – Alabama All-Stars saw all 12 players crack the scoring column and five finish in double figures as the boys’ squad streaked to a 91-72 victory over Mississippi in the 33rd Alabama-Mississippi Classic All-Star Game Saturday afternoon played at the Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Alabama improved its record to 18-15 in the series which began in 1991. The All-Star Classic is managed by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC). The city of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama also are partners with the AHSAA to host the boys’ and girls’ all-star basketball games.

The superior depth of the Alabama team proved to be the difference as Alabama posted a 19-point victory for its second win in the series and fourth triumph in the last five years.

Just how dominant was Alabama’s win Saturday? The hosts won despite having their starters outscored by 13 points. All 12 Alabama players played at least 15 minutes. Every player scored at least two points and had at least one rebound and the bench point differential was 52-20 in the Alabama all-star team’s favor.

“It’s a great problem to have when you look down the bench and you don’t know who to put in and who to take out,” said Alabama coach Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise. “It didn’t take until today to know that we had a full team of guys who could play.”

Guard Israel “Izzy” Miles of Grissom High was selected the Most Valuable Player for Alabama, scoring 12 points with four rebounds an assist and no turnovers. Miles, who is still uncommitted, was at the center of the most exciting moment of the game.

With Alabama pulling away in the fourth quarter, Miles picked up a loose ball and pushed it ahead of Cameron Collins of Austin, who delivered a reverse dunk. Nine seconds later, Collins returned the favor with a pass that resulted in a slam by Miles to extend the lead to 77-54 with 4:09 left in the game.

The fourth-quarter dunk fest also included a couple of slams by Mobile’s Antonio Jackson. The Blount High star slammed home an alley-oop from Huntsville’s Jamari Arnold, and then converted another on a lob from Grissom’s R.J. Johnson.

Alabama led 14-13 after one quarter and 38-24 at the half. In the second quarter, Alabama made 4-of-9 threes. South Alabama signee John Broom of Jacksonville and Collins led Alabama with six points at the half. Sam Wright of Spain Park, Arnold, and Jaden Nixon of Autaugaville had five each at intermission.

The game was still within reach after three quarters, with Alabama holding a 51-42 lead. But Alabama’s depth took over in the fourth period leading to a 40-point quarter for the winners.

Miles and Troy University signee Kerrington Kiel of Ramsay led Alabama with 12 points each. Collins and Jackson each had 10. Johnson, the Alabama signee, finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists.

Dothan’s Thomas Dowd and Wright led Alabama to a 52-51 edge on the boards with eight rebounds each. Dowd also had seven points and a game-high four assists in 19 minutes of playing time, second most on the team.

The leading scorer in the game was Mississippi’s Kylen “Dimp” Pernell of Horn Lake, who finished with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting performance. He sank two treys and was 2-for-2 at the foul line.

Alabama girls 88, Mississippi 74: Alabama’s All-Stars took a narrow two-point lead by the end of the first quarter Saturday and steadily added to that margin en route to the sixth straight victory by Alabama in the series.

Hoover’s Reniya Kelly and Sparkman’s Kennedy Langham, two players who squared off in the recent Class 7A girls’ state championship game won by the Lady Bucs, teamed to score 37 of Alabama’s 88 points at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center as the Alabama girls improved its lead in the series with Mississippi to 19 wins and 14 losses.

Kelly, named the Class 7A state tourney MVP earlier this month, had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists to earn Alabama-Mississippi Classic MVP for her team. The North Carolina signee and Gatorade Player of the Year for Alabama was 6-of-8 at the foul line. Langham, a Samford signee, added 14 points, a team high 10 rebounds and nailed 9-of-10 free throws for the Alabama squad, coached by Guntersville’s Kenny Hill and Saint James’ Katie Barton.

Deshler’s Chloe Siegel, a North Alabama signee who set the NFHS National career 3-point goals made record in her prep career, sank 3-of-5 treys attempted versus Mississippi and finished with 10 points. Guntersville point guard Olivia Vandergrift, a Lipscomb University signee, also had 10 points with 2-of-4 from the 3-point arc. Alabama sank 10-of-23 treys attempted – shooting 43.5 percent from that distance – and was 26-of-36 at the foul line. Both were major factors in Alabama’s win in the end.

Alabama signee Naomi Jones of Jackson had eight rebounds and Auburn signee Timya Thurman of Linden had five as the hosts out-rebounded Mississippi 61-40 for the game.