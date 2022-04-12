Alabama State Games set for June

Dean Kelly, the executive director of the Alabama State Games, glanced over his shoulder at the Rotary Miracle Field Complex in Dothan as he talked about the sports being offered this year during a press conference Tuesday.

“We’re adding back in Miracle League (baseball) – because of COVID we weren’t able to have it last year – and what a beautiful place you have here for Miracle League,” Kelly said of the facility which provides a playing field for the special needs of mentally and physically challenged citizens.

And there will be another sport that’s new to the lineup when the Olympic-style games are hosted in the Wiregrass June 10-12 by the cities of Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark in partnership with Coffee County, Dale County and Houston County.

“New to the Alabama State Games this year is flag football,” Kelly said. “We’re very, very excited about adding that.”

The State Games returned to the area last year after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Huntsville hosted the event in 2018 and 2019 following a three-year stint in the Wiregrass.

The State Games started in 1982 at the request of the United States Olympic Committee and the first event in the state was held in Auburn with 600 athletes in four sports. Now thousands of athletes attend each year.

“The Alabama State Games staff is very excited to be back here in the Wiregrass again this year,” Kelly said. “We have a wonderful welcome here and we appreciate everyone who does so much for us.

“We are 59 days from the State Games … 59 days, it’s almost here.”

As usual, a wide-variety of sports, both individual and team-wise, are offered in many different age levels.

Among the lineup is a 5K race, archery, baseball, basketball, baton twirling, BMX racing, bowling, disc golf, gymnastics, pickleball, judo, mountain biking, golf, shooting sports, soccer, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling in addition to flag football and Miracle League baseball.

It all kicks off with a big opening ceremony at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on June 10, which is being presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group of Dothan. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for athletes check-in and the Alabama State Games fanfare, which includes the food truck spirit showdown, where many local food trucks will be set up selling food for all to enjoy.

“It’s free to the public and it’s going to be lit, as the teenagers say,” said Laura Burt, director of business development for the State Games. “In addition to great food, there will be musical entertainment for the afternoon along with games and other fun activities.”

The State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit will be held at 5:30 for the athletes, parents and coaches.

“This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which provided greater opportunities for women and girls in sports,” Burt said. “To honor that anniversary, we are pleased to have Kim Vickers, associate executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, as our keynote speaker.

“She’s a friend of the Alabama State Games having coached several softball teams throughout the years and we’re excited to hear the wisdom she imparts as she speaks about her experiences.”

At 7:30 that night, the opening ceremonies begin.

The theme of the evening is “Olympic dreams start here” and will be directed by Robert W. Smith, the coordinator of the Music Industry Program of the John M. Long School of Music at Troy University.

“The evening will include favorites like the parade of athletes, the oath to athletes, patriotic music and the lighting of flame that begins the game,” Burt said.

“This year through the honoring of our heroes program, we will be honoring nurses. Nurses have always been heroes, but COVID-19 has really put an emphasis on how heroic they are.

“We want to acknowledge the service and sacrifice nurses make every day, but especially how nurses have served us the last few years. If there is a nurse in your life you want to honor on June 10, go to our website and sign them up to receive this award.”

A huge fireworks show will cap the opening ceremonies. There will also be 10 scholarships awarded at the conclusion of the ceremony through a drawing.

“We provide opportunities through our scholarship initiative program to help Alabamians achieve their own success,” Burt said. “To date, we have awarded $316,000 in academic scholarships through the program and we’re going to add to that total at the National Peanut Festival on June 10 by drawing 10 names from registered athletes that are present that night.

“Attending both the leadership summit and opening ceremony, the scholarship value is $1,500. Attending opening ceremony only, the scholarship value is $1,000. Registered athletes are eligible and must be present at the drawing, which takes place after the conclusion of the fireworks.”

Registration is now open for all sports at www.alagames.com