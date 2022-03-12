Alabama teams win All-Star Basketball Classic games against Mississippi

CLINTON – Alabama’s Boys’ All-Stars pushed the pedal to the metal in the first half building a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter and staved off a late Mississippi rally to post a 96-89 win over Mississippi in the 32nd Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic played at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss., Saturday afternoon.

Alabama’s girls won earlier Saturday to give the visitors a complete sweep.

Alabama dominated the opening half thanks to the strong play of McGill-Toolen Catholic’s 6-foot-6 Barry Dunning, an Arkansas signee, and Sipsey Valley’s 6-4 Martavious Russell, a Mississippi State signee.

Russell put the icing on the cake in the first half with a steal and dunk followed by a behind-the-head dunk over a 10-second span in the final two minutes before intermission. His two buckets stretched Alabama’s lead to 53-31 with 1:30 left and led 55-33 heading into the second half.

Mississippi rallied in the second half to cut the lead to nine with 10 minutes to play, but Russell stepped in with Dunning out of the game to stretch the lead by to 13.

Mississippi’s all-stars cut the Alabama lead to 78-70 with just over seven minutes left to play, however, and got the ball back after two straight Alabama misses. Lee-Huntsville’s Jacari Lane got the steal and fed to Dunning on the fast break who slam-dunked for two, was fouled and sank the free throw to stretch the led back to 11 at 84-73.

Dunning finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and was 3-of-3 at the foul line. Russell added 19 points, nine rebounds and finished 9-of-14 from the field. Grissom’s Efrem Johnson chipped in 15 points, Midfield’s Anthony Johnson had 10 and Lane had eight points, three steals and one assist.

Enterprise’s Elijah Terry, the Class 7A state tournament MVP last week, had 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and four points – turning in one of the best defensive efforts of the game for Alabama.

Alabama Girls 89, Mississippi Girls 81: Hoover senior Aniya Hubbard scored 17 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds to earn MVP honors for Alabama.

A trey and a putback by Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele stretched Alabama’s lead to 16 at 60-44 with two minutes remaining in the third period. When Hubbard went to the bench with four fouls in the second half, Steele, the Class 6A MVP stepped to the forefront providing strong floor leadership on defense and on the boards as Alabama took full control rolling into the final quartet with 65-49 lead.

Steele finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Alabama. Park Crossing’s Alexis Andrews scored 16 – including 4-of-7 from the 3-point arc, and Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks had seven points. Emma Kate Tittle of Deshler had six points, Emma Smith of Vestavia Hills added six points, four rebounds and two steals with some strong minutes in the second half, and Pisgah’s Molly Heard had five points, six rebounds and two assists for Alabama.