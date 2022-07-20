All-Star Sports week: Nelson wins tennis match; Dowd, Screws shine in basketball

Enterprise’s Nelson wins

match at all-star event

Enterprise High School tennis player Katie Nelson earned one of the three wins for the South team during the AHSAA All-Sports Week girls tennis match Tuesday at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

Nelson, playing at No. 5 singles for the South team, defeated Cullman’s Katra Peterson of the North team 6-3, 6-4.

Enterprise teammate Anna Warren wasn’t as fortunate, falling at No. 6 singles to James Clemens Panavvi Mandadpu, 6-1, 6-3.

Nelson and Warren also played in doubles, but lost to Vivi Blakely of Decatur and Sydney Porter of Altamont 6-2, 6-1.

The South lost to the North 6-3.

Nelson, this past year’s Dothan Eagle Player of the Year, and Warren are rising seniors.

The South won the boys competition 6-3, but no Wiregrass players competed in the match.

Dothan’s Dowd, Eufaula’s Screws

have strong performances

Dothan High’s Thomas Dowd and Eufaula’s Patrick Screws both scored in double figures for the South All-Stars during the Boys Basketball All-Star Game Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 101-91 North win.

Dowd, a starting forward who recently committed to Troy, scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in playing 13:34 of the 32-minute game. He hit 4-of-7 shots overall, including 2-of-4 on 3-pointers.

Screws, despite playing just under six minutes of the game, scored 10 points off 5-of-5 shooting and had two rebounds.

Gordy plays in girls game: Eufaula’s Iyauna Gordy played in the girls all-star game, earning four rounds in six minutes of action during a 75-52 South loss to the North.

Gordy missed all three shots she attempted, including two 3-pointers, but had two offensive and two defensive rebounds.

She was the lone Wiregrass player on the South roster.