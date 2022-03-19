All-State Basketball: Boys dominate Wiregrass representation

The past few years, the top-tier talented high school Wiregrass basketball players tended to be on the girls side, thanks to athletes like Charles Henderson’s Maori Davenport (Rutgers/Georgia signee), Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin (Tennessee) and Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson (Indiana).

This year, the script flipped to the boys side.

That was recognized in this year’s Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state selections released on Sunday morning.

Four boys players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area earned first-team all-state honors and 12 overall received some form of all-state recognition, while no girls players were chosen first team and only eight overall received honors.

The boys players earning first-team accolades were Enterprise’s Elijah Terry in Class 7A, Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins in Class 5A, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson in Class 2A and Pike Liberal Arts’ Austin Cross in the AISA division.

Enterprise’s Terry, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, averaged 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season in helping the Wildcats win the Class 7A state title and finish 25-6 overall. Terry was the MVP of the state tournament and also had a strong performance in the recent Alabama-Mississippi game, earning four points and 11 rebounds over 18 minutes.

Carroll’s Dawkins, a 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward who has signed to play with the University of North Alabama, averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.0 blocks a game. Dawkins helped lead Carroll to a 25-8 record and to the Class 5A state semifinals, the furthest postseason advancement in Eagle basketball history.

Geneva County’s Henderson, an Alabama football signee, was the top scorer in the Wiregrass among boys players, pumping in 23.9 points per game. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per contest as the senior guard helped the Bulldogs to a 25-7 record and to the regional postseason tournament.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Cross, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, delivered 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in helping the Patriots win a second straight AISA Class AAA state title and a 23-2 on-court record.

For Henderson, it was his third straight all-state honor, but his first as a first-team selection after third team (2020) and second team (2021) honors. Terry and Cross also repeated as all-state selections, but earned their first first-team all-state nod. Terry was third team last year and Cross second team.

Area boys players earning second-team honors this season were Eufaula’s Caleb Paige in Class 6A, Charles Henderson’s Akeives Shorts in 5A, Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell in 3A and Pike Liberal Arts’ Darryl Lee in AISA.

Eufaula’s Paige, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game, helping the Tigers win more games than any other Wiregrass team with 31 (against four losses). Eufaula also reached the Class 6A regional finals.

The 5-foot-10 Shorts, a senior guard, repeated as a second-team all-state selection after averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.0 steals per contest this season. Shorts helped the Trojans finish 24-6 and reach the Class 5A regional finals.

HA’s Mitchell, a freshman, was the youngest Wiregrass player to be honored on the all-state team. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals. He helped the Raiders to a 22-10 record and to their first state tournament in 21 years, reaching the Class 3A state semifinals.

Pike Lib’s Lee, a 5-11 senior guard, averaged 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.5 steals in helping the Patriots win the state title. Lee was also considered one of the top defensive players in the AISA.

On the girls side, Dothan’s Amiyah Rollins and Charles Henderson’s Makala (KK) Hobdy were chosen second team all-state. It’s the second straight second-team honor for both players.

Rollins, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, averaged 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists a game, helping Dothan to a 17-11 record and to the Class 7A regional tournament.

Hobdy, a 5-foot-5 junior guard, averaged 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.6 steals per game. She helped Charles Henderson to a 16-10 record and to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Three area boys players and two girls players were chosen third-team all-state by ASWA members. The three boys players were Eufaula’s Josh Paige in Class 6A, Cottonwood’s Raymon Bryant in 2A and Pike Liberal Arts’ Mario Davenport in AISA, while the girls honorees were Eufaula’s Zahria Hoskey in Class 6A and Abbeville Christian’s Amiyah Govan in AISA.

Eufaula’s Josh Paige, a 6-foot-4 senior guard and twin brother to second-team honoree Caleb Paige, averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals a game in helping EHS to its 31-4 record and 6A regional final appearance. It’s his second straight all-state honor as he was second team a year ago.

Cottonwood’s Bryant, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, averaged 23.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals a game for the Bears, who finished 13-13. Bryant repeated as a third-team all-state honoree.

Pike Lib’s Davenport, a 6-foot-4 junior, averaged 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists. 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks a game in helping the Patriots to the AISA state title.

Eufaula’s Hoskey, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, repeated as a third-team all-state selection after averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.4 steals a game this season. She helped the Tigers to a 22-8 record and the 6A sub-regional round.

ACA’s Govan, a 5-foot-8 senior center/forward, averaged 13.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the AISA Class A state champions.

Four girls players and one boys player from the area received honorable mention all-state.

The girls players were Headland’s Jayden Blackmon (16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.2 blocks, 2.9 steals) in Class 4A, Opp’s Vanessa Stoudemire (17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.2 steals) in Class 3A, Abbeville’s Ja’Mya Glover (20.8 points, 14.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 blocks, 2.0 steals) in Class 2A and Abbeville Christian’s Caroline Armstrong (16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals), in AISA.

The boys honorable mention selection was Dothan’s Thomas Dowd (17.1 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.1 blocks, 2.0 steals).

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Syriah Daniels, Auburn, So., G, 6-1

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-9

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Jr., G, 5-7

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Sr., F, 5-11

Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Emariah Grant, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 5-3

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, So., G, 5-9

Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, Jr., G-F, 5-9

DeJaria Lewis, Prattville, Sr., C, 6-0

Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Camille Chase, Spain Park, Sr., G, 5-7

Jestiny Dixon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-7

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills, Fr., G-F, 5-11

Jae Smith, Huntsville, 8th, G, 5-9

Reagan White, Fairhope, Sr., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Carleigh Andrews, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-9

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Fr., C, 6-1

Alecia Reasor, Thompson, Sr., G, 5-7

Tiana Smith, Daphne, Sr., F, 5-11

Coach of the year

John David Smelser, Vestavia Hills

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

Jordan Frazier, James Clemens, Sr., G, 6-5

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, Jr., G, 6-4

Labaron Philon, Baker, So., G, 6-4

Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Colin Turner, Spain Park, Sr., F-C, 6-9

Second-team All-State

Ja’Mari Arnold, Huntsville, Jr., G, 5-10

Jayden Buckley, Auburn, Sr., G, 6-1

Brady Dunn, Oak Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Efrem Johnson, Grissom, Sr., G, 6-5

Dadrevius Weathers, Smiths Station, Sr., F-C, 6-7

Third-team All-State

RJ Johnson, Grissom, Jr., G, 6-3

Calen Lightford, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-11

Massiah Morris, Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10

Ketwan Reeves, Jeff Davis, Jr., G, 5-8

Jayven Williams, Baker, Sr., G, 6-0

Honorable mention

Thomas Dowd, Dothan, Jr., F, 6-7

Jordyn Durley, Florence, Jr., G, 6-2

Salim London, Hoover, Fr., G, 6-3

Jalen Orr, Austin, Sr., G, 5-11

Coach of the year

Frankie Sullivan, James Clemens

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, Sr., G, 5-8

Bellah Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., G, 5-8

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Sr., G, 5-8

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, So., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green, So., F, 6-2

Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3

Laci Gogan, Pelham, Jr., G, 5-8

Jace Haynes, Stanhope Elmore, Sr., C, 6-3

KaLeah Taylor, Oxford, Sr., G, 5-4

Third-team All-State

Madison Dowling, Gulf Shores, Sr., F-C, 5-11

Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-7

Sydney Schwallie, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-5

Kelsie Thomas, Park Crossing, Sr., F, 5-9

Jaden Winfrey, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Brylan Gray, Fort Payne, So., F, 5-9

Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7

Haley Sanders, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9

Fantasia Wilson, Northridge, Jr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Melissa Bennett, Oxford

CLASS 6A BOYS

First-team All-State

Christopher Blount, Huffman, Sr., G, 6-1

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Sr., F, 6-6

Tucker Gambrill, Cullman, Sr., G, 6-0

Rylan Houck, Oxford, Sr., F, 6-5

Corey Stephenson, Hueytown, Sr., G, 6-5

Second-team All-State

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, So., G, 6-4

Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Sr., G, 6-3

Michael Jones, Pelham, Sr., G, 6-1

Caleb Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4

Dee Smith, Park Crossing, Sr., G, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 5-11

Dresean Knight, Minor, Sr., C, 6-10

Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Sr., G, 6-4

Josh Paige, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-4

Tyson Sexton, Scottsboro, Jr., G, 6-5

Honorable mention

Tucker Cagle, Cullman, Jr., F, 6-3

Jaden Jude, Athens, Sr., F, 6-5

Kendal Parker, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-4

Malik Turner, Fort Payne, Sr., G, 6-2

Coach of the year

Stu Stuedeman, Cullman

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Limaya Batimba, Lee-Huntsville, So., F, 5-8

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, Sr., F, 6-0

Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, Sr., C, 6-2

Je’Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, Jr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Aaliyah Golston, Central-Tuscaloosa, So., G, 6-0

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-5

Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Sr., G, 5-7

Ramie Reid, Hayden, Jr., F, 6-0

Tanita Swift, Center Point, Sr., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Jazzlyn Johnson, Pike Road, So., F, 5-11

Jayda Lacks, Sardis, Jr., C, 5-11

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, So., G, 6-0

Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s, Jr., C, 6-2

Trinity Webb, Talladega, So., G-F, 5-8

Honorable mention

Jayden Blackmon, Headland, Sr., G-F, 6-0

Tazi Harris, Guntersville, So., F, 6-0

Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, So., G, 5-10

Alexias Walker, Selma, Sr., G, 5-5

Coach of the year

Kenny Hill, Guntersville

CLASS 5A BOYS

First-team All-State

Bryson Dawkins, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay, Jr., F, 6-5

Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 5-10

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 6-4

Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Jr., G, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, Jr., G, 6-0

Dasean Sellers, Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-5

Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-10

Dexter Smith Jr., Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-0

D’Anthony Walton, Alexandria, Sr., G, 6-5

Third-team All-State

Isaiah Curry, Jemison-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-2

Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee, Sr., G, 5-10

Raygan Edmondson, Douglas, Sr., F, 6-2

LJ Holifield, Faith-Mobile, Jr., G, 5-9

Kalib Thomas, John Carroll, Jr., G, 6-1

Honorable mention

Jayden Cooper, Pike Road, Jr., G, 6-1

Harrison Hilyer, Jemison, Sr., G, 5-8

Jalen Jones, Ramsay, Jr., G, 5-11

Michri Taylor, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-5

Coach of the year

Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Naomi Jones, Jackson, Jr., C, 6-3

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, So., F, 5-10

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Jr., G, 5-7

Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-8

Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, Sr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Ava Card, St. James, So., F, 6-0

Madie Krieger, Rogers, Sr., G, 5-6

Janiya Labyzon, Vigor, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Brooklyn McDaniel, Cleburne Co., Sr., F, 6-0

Kaylee Yarbrough, New Hope, Fr., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, So., G, 5-9

Mary Hayes Johnson, Cherokee Co., So., G, 5-5

Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, Jr., G, 5-9

Teanna Watts, Handley, Sr., G, 5-6

Carlie Bell Winter, West Limestone, Jr., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Zoey Benson, Priceville, Jr., C, 6-0

Chartavia Conwell, Bibb Co., So., F, 6-0

Kiara Howard, Vigor, Jr., G, 5-3

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope, So., G, 5-2

Coach of the year

Katie Barton, St. James

CLASS 4A BOYS

First-team All-State

John Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G-F, 6-5

Antonio Kite, Anniston, Sr., G, 6-2

Cade Phillips, Jacksonville, Jr., G-F, 6-9

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, So., G, 6-5

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., Sr., F, 6-8

Second-team All-State

Justin Brown, Williamson, Sr., G, 5-9

Jason Griffin, Sumter Central, Sr., F, 6-4

Drake James, Haleyville, Jr., G, 6-3

Bradley Thomas, St. James, Sr., G, 6-1

Knute Wood, Brooks, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Jack Amos, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-7

Rondai Banks, Handley, Sr., C, 6-4

Tanner Malin, Good Hope, Sr., G, 6-0

Carson Muse, West Morgan, Jr., F,

Colin Patterson, West Limestone, Jr., F, 6-5

Honorable mention

Brayden Harris, Hanceville, Jr., G, 5-5

KeUnta Jordan, Holt, Sr., G, 6-3

Connor McPherson, Escambia Co., So., G, 6-3

Walker O’Steen, White Plains, Sr., G, 6-3

Coach of the year

Shane Morrow, Jacksonville

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Sr., G, 5-9

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Jr., F-G, 5-11

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, Jr., C, 6-2

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-8

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Jr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview, Fr., G, 5-11

Chloe Johnson, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Gracey Johnson, Geraldine, Sr., G, 5-6

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Jr., C, 6-0

CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, Jr., F, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Lacey Floyd, Susan Moore, Jr., F, 5-11

Jayden Mitchell, T.R. Miller, Jr., G, 5-9

Missy Odom, Oakman, 8th, F, 6-2

Maddie Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-8

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., Fr., G, 5-6

LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, Jr., F, 5-10

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, Jr., G, 5-7

Luci Wilkinson, Bayside Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Natasha Smallwood, Susan Moore

CLASS 3A BOYS

First-team All-State

Ja’borri McGhee, Winfield, Sr., G, 6-2

Cole Millican, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-2

Alex Odam, Piedmont, Jr., G, 6-3

Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., Sr., G, 5-11

Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, Jr., F, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Jamal Cooper, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-11

Logan Feltman, Winfield, Sr., C, 6-10

Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy, Fr., G, 5-11

Luke Smith, Plainview, Jr., F, 6-5

Chris Thomas, Southside-Selma, Sr., G, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Kam Battles, Mobile Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

Eric Fuqua Jr., Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 5-10

Haaziq Loftin Jr., Chickasaw, Jr., G, 5-10

Dylan Patrick, Clements, Sr., G, 6-2

Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill, Jr., F, 6-6

Honorable mention

Tristan Brown, Weaver, Jr., G, 6-1

Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine, So., F, 6-3

Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff, Jr., G, 6-4

Tae Spears, Southside-Selma, Sr., G, 6-0

Coach of the year

Robi Coker, Plainview

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, Fr., G, 5-6

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s, Sr., G, 5-8

Tymiah Burroughs, Washington Co., So., G, 5-8

Molly Heard, Pisgah, Sr., F, 6-0

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, Jr., G, 5-3

Second-team All-State

Chauncey Dixon, Leroy, Fr., G, 6-2

Shauna Fletcher, Tanner, Jr., F, 5-10

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 5-10

Markia Smith, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Sr., F, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Jayla Evans, Sulligent, Sr., G, 5-6

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, Sr., G, 5-9

Shoquandra Holcombe, Washington Co., So., F-C, 6-0

Khashya Richardson, Luverne, Jr., G, 5-5

Audrey Stults, Lexington, Jr., G, 5-5

Honorable mention

Caley Garrett, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 5-3

Ja’Mya Glover, Abbeville, So., F, 6-0

Briley Merrill, Ranburne, Jr., G, 5-11

Makayla Lindsey, Winston Co., Sr., F, 5-11

Coach of the year

Mike Collins, Sulligent

CLASS 2A BOYS

First-team All-State

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Jr., F, 6-6

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Sr., G, 6-2

Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-3

Logan Patterson, Section, Sr., G, 6-3

Logan Washburn, Cleveland, Sr., G, 5-10

Second-team All-State

Jamarkus Alexander, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-3

Markavious Atkinson, Lanett, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Derek Bearden, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 6-3

Hugh Hargett, Mars Hill Bible, Jr., G, 5-10

Jacob StClair, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Cooper Austin, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 5-11

Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Sr., G, 6-3

Jacob Cooper, Section, Sr., G, 6-3

Brody Peppers, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 6-4

Bryant Story, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0

Honorable mention

Kaden Justice, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-6

Damian Phillips, Leroy, So., G, 5-10

Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Jr., F, 6-6

Skylar Townsend, Tanner, So., G, 6-2

Coach of the year

Derek Wynn, Section

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Erin Culp, Marion Co., Sr., C, 5-10

Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh, Sr., G, 5-8

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Sr., G, 5-8

Gracie Rowell, Skyline, So., G, 5-6

Timya Thurman, Linden, Jr., C-F, 6-4

Second-team All-State

Sharae Coleman, Florala, Sr., G, 5-7

Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 5-8

Serinity Metcalfe, Marion Co., Fr., G, 5-7

Taylah Murph, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 5-5

Blakely Stucky, Skyline, So., G, 5-6

Third-team All-State

La’Niyah Anderson, A.L. Johnson, Jr., G, 4-9

BG Braswell, Sumiton Christian, Sr., G, 5-6

Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard, So., F, 5-7

Angel Haynes, Georgiana, Sr., G, 5-6

Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, Jr., G-F, 5-7

Honorable mention

Savannah Crimm, South Lamar, Jr., F, 5-11

Kara Grace, Jacksonville Christian, Jr., F, 5-8

Kaina King, Skyline, So., G, 5-0

Sara Scott, Vina, Sr., C, 5-10

Coach of the year

Scott Veal, Marion Co.

CLASS 1A BOYS

First-team All-State

Haston Alexander, Covenant Christian, Sr., C, 6-10

Will Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-10

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 6-2

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, Jr., G, 6-3

Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Ja’saveion Moore, Loachapoka, Jr., G, 6-1

Landon Morrow, Marion Co., Jr., C, 6-5

Jayden Parks, Brantley, Fr., G, 5-8

Ethan Richerzhagen, Faith-Anniston, Sr., F, 6-3

Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, So., G, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Weston Avans, Skyline, Sr., F-C, 6-5

Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 6-2

Rayshon Coleman, Florala, Fr., G, 5-10

Brittney Reed Jr., McIntosh, So., F, 6-6

Josh Sims, Georgiana, Sr., F, 6-4

Honorable mention

Collin Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G-F, 6-1

Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian, Jr., G, 6-0

Bucky Leek, Cedar Bluff, Jr., G, 5-7

Derrick McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 6-4

Coach of the year

Bret Waldrep, Covenant Christian

AISA GIRLS

First-team All-State

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, So., G, 5-7

Alex Brownlee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 5-9

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood, Sr., G, 5-5

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Avery Royal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., F, 6-1

Second-team All-State

Takayla Davis, Glenwood, So., C, 5-11

Rachel Harris, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., F, 5-10

Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, Sr., C, 6-4

Hannah Salter, Sparta, Jr., G, 5-4

Emma Frances Zellner, Lee-Scott, Sr., C, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Haley Briggs, Lowndes Academy, So., F, 5-11

Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, Jr., G, 5-5

Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Sr., C-F, 5-9

Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, So., F, 5-9

Honorable mention

Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Jr., G, 5-10

Jasmine Cannady, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-10

Jordan James, Southern Academy, Sr., F, 6-1

Sterling Tucker, Lee-Scott, Sr., G, 5-10

Coach of the year

Regina Parker, Fort Dale Academy

AISA BOYS

First-team All-State

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-3

Robert Rose, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Jaron Keyton, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 6-1

Tobias Stoutermire, Heritage Christian, Jr., F, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Tyler Daniels, Macon-East, Sr., F, 6-2

Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G, 5-11

Samad Muhammad, Bessemer Academy, Sr., G, 6-1

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, So., G, 6-0

Brayden Wilson, Coosa Valley, Jr., G, 6-1

Third-team All-State

Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Sr., F, 6-4

Colby Briggs, Lowndes Academy, Sr., F, 6-5

Mario Davenport, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., F, 6-4

Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-2

AJ Perry, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-1

Honorable mention

Pharrell Banks, Autauga Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Austin Champion, Edgewood, Jr., G, 6-1

J.T. Davis, Bessemer Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Greyson Sanford, Heritage Christian, Jr., F, 6-3

Coach of the year

Justin Whitsett, Patrician