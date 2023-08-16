Listen to new Slocomb coach Paul McLean and he’ll let you know how tough Class 4A, Region 2 is.

“I tell the kids, it’s the SEC West,” McLean said “I mean, Andalusia and Montgomery Catholic and Montgomery Academy, and even around here … Dale County and Geneva … there’s no off weeks.”

The three local schools in the region – Slocomb, Dale County and Geneva – each have new head coaches heading into the season.

Jamel Harris has taken over at Geneva, Evan Ballard is the new man in charge at Dale County and McLean leads the way at Slocomb.

Each was an assistant coach at those respective schools last year and they understand what they are up against.

The top four teams in the region last season were Montgomery Catholic (state semifinalist), Andalusia (state champion), Booker T. Washington and Montgomery Academy. Bullock County didn’t win a game in finishing at the bottom behind Slocomb, Geneva and Dale County.

Harris doesn’t want his team backing down from the stiff competition.

“We’re in a really, really tough region,” Harris said. “But a lot of times I think the kids think, ‘Oh, we’re playing that team, or we’re playing this team,’ and they’re like, ‘I don’t know if we can compete with this team who is perennially in the playoffs.’ So it’s changing a mindset.”

Here’s a look at the three Dothan Eagle coverage area teams in the region.

DALE COUNTY BREAKDOWN: Ballard takes over a team that went 2-8 a year ago and 1-6 in the region, but the Warriors do have eight returning starters on offense and six on defense. Gone is star player Christian Ross, a tight end/defensive end, who signed with Memphis.

“We’ve got a young team again, but we’ve just got to learn to do some things that are hard and overcome some adversity,” Ballard said. “We played a spring game against Cottonwood and got down and trailed, and that was good for us. We came back in the third quarter and fourth quarter and kind of pull away at the end and won.

“Seeing just because we’re down, doesn’t mean we’re out of it. We can face some adversity and get through it really helped grow our team going into summer.”

KEY PLAYERS: Dallas Hedstrom, a junior, and Junior Smith, a sophomore, are expecting to rotate at quarterback. Aidan Spotts returns at center, Ricky Timbers, Jr., at right tackle, Stacey Atkins at left tackle and Michael Chancey at left guard. Damarkus Smith returns at running back and Tristan Smith at wide receiver. Returning as starters on defense are Timbers at defensive tackle, Junior Smith at defensive end, Preston Stevens and Stacey Atkins at linebackers, Tristan Smith at cornerback and Hedstrom at free safety.

GENEVA BREAKDOWN: Jamel Harris is wiping the slate clean as far as starters on the offensive and defensive side and is looking to see who will step up for a team that went 4-6 overall, 2-5 in region play a year ago.

“It’s all about execution,” Harris said. “We’re one of the smaller teams in our classification, but you know what, we’re going to bring it every day, regardless. We want the teams thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve got to play Geneva.’ We may not be on the level with some of those other teams, but we’re going to be physical as we can and we’re going to bring it every day.”

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors Michael Moore at quarterback and Kingston Tolbert at running back have valuable experience. Defensively, Harris is leaning on seniors Ashton Palmer, a linebacker, and Tayshun McReynolds, a defensive lineman. The Panthers have a weapon in senior punter Rhett Shiver.

“He can boom it,” Harris said.

SLOCOMB BREAKDOWN: The Red Tops went 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the region last season and McLean now gets a chance to run the show after Bryant Garrison left after one year.

“I wanted the job after coach Garrison left because our kids don’t quit,” said McLean, who served as offensive coordinator last year. “They fight hard no matter what the score is. They just keep grinding.”

McLean has head coaching experience, including three years leading the way at Ashford Academy, which is no longer in operation. He says the transition to being the head coach at Slocomb has been smooth since he’s already familiar with the players.

“Knowing the kids and their work ethic … they work really hard … so I didn’t have to come in and learn the kids,” McLean said.

KEY PLAYERS: Cade Birge, a 6-2, 190-pound junior, returns at quarterback. Maddox King, a senior, and Hayes Hatton, a freshman, are among the running backs. Caleb Andrews is a returning wide receiver and Wyatt Reeder is also expected to start at receiver. Cade Hodges is a 6-4, 215-pound tight end that McLean expects to be an impact. Defensively, Henry Fason is a senior outside linebacker and leader on that side of the football. Dooley Dominquez is a senior returner at cornerback and Drew Hatton returns for his senior season at defensive end.