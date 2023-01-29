Area basketball legends take part in fundraiser for Abbeville infant

ABBEVILLE – Some of the best basketball players to ever suit up in the Wiregrass – Chris Porter, Franklin Williams, George Scott and Dexter and Greg Grimsley – were among those back on the court Saturday giving their all to support the Abbeville family of eight-month old Lottie Walker, who was diagnosed in late December with neuroblastoma, a cancer commonly found in the adrenal glands.

“Abbeville always is coming together and helping in time of need,” said Greg Grimsley, who organized the basketball tournament. “Actually, I’ve been a friend of the family for a long time. It’s just something I wanted to do and wanted to be a part of.

“I called George Scott from Enterprise, and Franklin Williams and Chris Porter and told them kind of what we were doing. We all got together and said we were going to do the best we could do for this family.”

More than $4,000 was raised during what was a four-team tournament held at the Abbeville Parks & Recreation gymnasium with all the proceeds from admission and concession sales going back to the Walker family.

Hank and Brittany Walker, lifelong residents of Abbeville and the parents of Lottie, were in attendance for much of the afternoon.

“It’s been breathtaking for sure,” Brittany said as a game was being played behind her. “We could never imagine our small town could bring in so much, but it has. And people from our neighboring cities … it’s been amazing.”

Lottie has already undergone surgery and is currently receiving regular chemotherapy treatments. The road ahead is a long one, but the family stays positive.

“This is going to be a testimony for sure, and I told him (husband) Lottie really is a chosen vessel for God … she is,” Brittany said.

Once Greg Grimsley, a native of Abbeville who played in the college ranks at the University of North Alabama, came up with the idea of the tournament, it didn’t take long for others to jump aboard.

“It’s always fun to be in the gym and play basketball,” said Scott, an Enterprise native who played at Southern Mississippi. “Anytime you can help your neighbor out and they’re in need, I think it’s something you should do.

“Combine that with basketball and it makes it double nice. Guys I played against in high school like Greg Grimsley … I mean this is just really a great event for a great cause.”

Franklin Williams, a Headland native who starred at Auburn University, said, “That’s what the small-town communities are all about – helping each other out.”

When Grimsley called, Williams didn’t hesitate to help. The two used to go up against each other in the high school ranks back in the 1990s.

“When Greg Grimsley gave me a call and told me what it was for, at that point I was obligated to get up here and help out,” Williams said. “That’s what the old Headland-Abbeville rivalry is all about. We’re bound to support each other like this.”

Abbeville native and former Auburn star Chris Porter, who also played professionally, still looked in tip-top shape as he ran up and down the court for the Abbeville Legends team.

“Anything to help the community and give back,” Porter said. “It’s a great turnout and that’s what we do here in Abbeville. Just showing love in the community and that’s how we come together here.”

Dexter Grimsley, the older brother of Greg who played at Northwestern (La.) State after his prep days at Abbeville, served as more of the coach of the Abbeville Legends.

“It really means a lot for the community,” he said. “It’s great to know we could call on other people from other areas to come around and support it. It’s just good to know we have that kind of support in the Wiregrass.”

Referees from the Wiregrass donated their time and were organized by Abbeville native Levi Knight.

“We’ve had an outpouring of people who were willing to come and just give of themselves and it’s just a great community service,” Knight said.

Keith Barnes, the recreation director at Abbeville Parks and Rec, was pleased with how the event turned out. First Baptist Church of Abbeville was the sponsor and many others in the community provided services.

“I thought it all went really well with the community as a whole coming together,” Barnes said. “It didn’t matter what the economics were … none of the demographics mattered … it was all trying to help a family that is in a very tough spot.

“We appreciate everybody’s support. It was truly, truly a community effort.”