Area football players sign on the dotted line for National Signing Day

Faulkner University scored the biggest touchdown locally on National Signing Day as six players from the Wiregrass signed their national letters of intent to join the program which plays on the NAIA level.

Eli Herring (OL/TE Cottonwood), Wauntavious Conley (RB/S Abbeville), Kendrel Brewer (DE Dothan), Hayden Walden (OL Zion Chapel), Shaun Smith (OL/LB Zion Chapel) and Braylon Foster (LB Early County) inked with the college located in Montgomery.

They join two Wicksburg players who signed with Faulkner in early January – Jaylen Murry, a running back, and Tyler Williams, a receiver.

Cottonwood’s Herring said Faulkner felt like home to him, especially with the size of the student population.

“It’s like 800 to 1,000 kids, which is just like high school,” Herring said. “What’s most important to me is my faith and they have chapel every morning and you don’t see that everywhere else.”

There will be a familiar face on the team in former Cottonwood teammate Jordan Williams, a lineman who signed with Faulkner a year ago. He’s also familiar with the two players from Wicksburg who signed with the school.

“It’s great to have friends up there, that way you’re not all by yourself … you know people,” Herring said.

While Herring played offensive tackle at Cottonwood, he said the Faulkner coaches want to utilize him as a tight end.

“The blocking should come easy because I’ve done it all of my life, but I’ve just got to work on catching and running routes,” Herring said. “I’m going to be hitting the weight room a lot more and working on speed training.”

Abbeville’s Conley was a star at both running back and safety. He rushed for 1,248 yards with 13 TDs and caught 19 passes for 464 yards and two TDs as a senior. On defense, he was in 102 tackles with two tackles for loss and two QB sacks.

Conley said he will play slot receiver on the college level.

“I’ve got to get on the college level of working out,” Conley said of getting prepared for the next level. “Getting speed training; getting my vision and all of that right.”

Conley also felt comfortable among the surroundings of Faulkner.

“I chose Faulkner because it was just like it was down here … it’s a small school, so I can adapt to it,” Conley said. “They’ve got great loving coaches and coaching staff.”

He leaned on his faith, family and coaches during the decision-making process.

“God actually helped me get to where I’m at right now,” Conley said. “My family … like my mom, my dad and my uncle … really helped me with my decision and stuff. Coach (LaBrian) Stewart helped me see different colleges.”

Conley’s Abbeville teammate, Ky’Juan Kinsey, a linebacker, signed with Next Level Academy, which is a prep school located in Wetumpka that will be playing on the junior college level. He hopes to use it as a building block to one day get to a four-year college.

“I plan on going up there and making it my home for at least two years to further my education,” Kinsey said. “The coaches showed love and I showed love to the coaches. It feels like home already.”

Kinsey called it “a blessing” to sign on Wednesday.

“I never thought I would be able to sign to a college and be able to play football,” Conley said. “That was one of my biggest dreams. That was one of my accomplishments and I’m ready to make some more.”

Like Conley, Kinsey was thankful for those who have helped him achieve success.

“First off, God,” Kinsey said. “You can’t do anything without God. And I’d like to thank my coaches for pushing me … and my mom and family and friends at Abbeville High School … and my brothers on the football team.”

Cook, Smith choose Huntingdon

A couple of defensive standouts from the area will be going to Huntingdon College in Montgomery – Headland linebacker Conner Cook and Samson defensive end Logan Smith.

Cook thanked God, family and friends before signing on the dotted line in the Headland High Auditorium. He talked about what it meant to sign and why he felt Huntingdon was a good fit for his talents.

“It’s 12 years’ worth of hard work and I’m excited everything has paid off, finally,” Cook said. “Obviously I love that it’s a Christian school … Christianity has always been a big part of my life.

“They have a good football program already and I hope to contribute to that and keep building on it. Since Pee Wee ball I’ve always wanted to play at the next level and just finally being there means so much.”

Cook will reunite with some former Headland teammates at the school.

“Robert Vickers, on the football team, I played with him last year and coming up through Pee Wee,” Cook said. “John McKee on the soccer team played football with us last year too, so I’ve already got some friends up there.”

Cook feels well prepared to take the next step after his journey at Headland.

“Well, we’ve had four coaches in four years, so that has given me a lot of diversity and knowledge,” Cook said. “I think with all of that I’ll be able to catch on quicker. I hope to play linebacker, but honestly I’ll play anywhere they need me.”

Wright to Columbus State

Wicksburg defensive lineman William Wright signed with Columbus (Ga.) State, which plays on the Division III level.

“I would like to thank God, my family and my friends for giving me this opportunity for Columbus State,” Wright said to those in attendance in the Wicksburg gym. “I believe it’s a good campus and good people over there.”

Wright has lofty goals for the next level.

“My role is to be the best D-lineman, and make sure to get a good education, too,” Wright said. “That’s really important. I want to get stronger, faster and smarter.”

Wright talked about his journey in getting to the next level and also offered some advice to the younger players coming up.

“I had to put in some extra work in the weight room to get strong and make some tackles,” Wright said. “All I’ve got to say is work hard, get those grades up and just ball out on the field.”

Hataway chooses Bellarmine

Rehobeth safety Baker Hataway will be playing on a level called Sprint football at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.

Sprint football is a non-NCAA sport that adheres to the same rules as regular football with the only exception being a 178-pound weight limit (183 pounds with additional metrics). Players are weighed on Thursday and play on Saturday.

Bellarmine is a charter member of Midwest Sprint Football League that began play this past fall. It was also Bellarmine’s first season in Sprint Football. The Knights went 4-3 in their inaugural season.

“All the hard work playing ball for four years is paying off now and I get to keep doing it,” Hataway said.

His dad found the school on the internet and found a way to get the phone number of the head coach to set everything in motion.

“My dad just threw a shot out in the dark and called him and he picked up,” Hataway said. “I went on a visit. The head coach (Harold Davis) himself drove us around Louisville and showed us where everything is. That was a big deal. That was a big part of my decision was the fact that he was willing to do all this himself. It was very personal.”

Hataway believes he’ll work well with the weight guidelines.

“I am 150 pounds so I have some room to play with,” Hataway said in regards to the weight-limit rule.

He prides himself on being aggressive on the field.

“Very hard hitter,” Hataway said. “I just want to make the play.”

Five from CHHS sign

Charles Henderson, the Class 5A state runner-up this past season, had five players sign on Wednesday. Linebacker Marquavius Scott and wide receiver Stephon Mosely signed with Lane College, offensive lineman Phillip Scott with Tuskegee, offensive lineman Connor Jones with Delta State and linebacker Damien Hart with Miles College.

Georgia players ink

Early County offensive lineman Darrenton Jackson signed with Shorter (Ga.) University and Seminole County free safety Boris Melton signed with Carson-Newman (Tenn).

Still to come

On Friday, Christian Ross (TE, DE) of Dale County is scheduled to sign with Memphis on Friday and Jaylin Fields (lineman ) of Ashford is slated to sign with Savannah State on Friday.

David Mundee contributed to this report.