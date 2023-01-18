Area high school girls wrestlers ready for state tournament

The area high school girls wrestling programs are ready to roll at the Alabama Girls State Championships set for Thursday and Friday in the Birmingham area.

The tournament starts Thursday morning at Thompson High School and runs through the semifinals and all the consolation rounds. It resumes Friday with championship matches at 11:15 a.m. at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.

This year’s event is the third girls state championships, though the sport is not sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Girls wrestling is considered an emerging sport (or a pilot program) to the AHSAA.

Overall, 19 area girls wrestlers are competing at the state meet, including 13 from Enterprise. Northside Methodist and Dothan both have three wrestlers competing.

Four area wrestlers return from last year’s meet – Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson and Josie Faison and Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki.

Holmes-Smith, who will compete in the 120-pound weight class, tries to become a three-time champ of the event, while Piasecki, a 126-pound participant, tries to improve on her fourth-place finish. Robinson, who wrestles at 145, seeks to better her 2-2 performance and Faison, a 152 competitor, hopes to improve off a 1-2 showing.

Holmes-Smith and teammate Mallory Ladd (235) are both the top seed in their weight classifications. Enterprise’s Mackenzie Schultz, despite a 28-0 record, is seeded No. 3 behind last year’s state champion Kaylee Holder of Daphne (19-3) and last year runner-up Kalea Loving of Sparkman as last year’s finishes were the first criteria for seeds. Schultz has beaten Holder twice and won the Queen of the South Tournament with Holder second and Loving third.

“I would have thought Mackenzie Schultz would have been a one or two seed at 165,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said. “She is the No. 3 seed, so she has to go do her thing and put some respect on her name. Mackenzie is going to be motivated and fired up about that.”

The 165-weight class is one of the most anticipated divisions among the 12 at the meet. In addition to the Schultz, Holder and Loving, the division features Vestavia Hills’ Christiana Belcher (18-1), who just beat Holder this past weekend, plus Stanhope Elmore’s Tereasha Peasant (10-0 against in-state foes) and Weaver senior Haylei Hooks (20-6).

“It will be interesting day on Thursday to see how it all plays out at 165,” Fells said. “That might be the most competitive weight class – that and 100. Those are two weight classes that are you not sure what is going to happen.”

Enterprise’s three standout wrestlers – Holmes-Smith, Schultz and Ladd -- were all ready for the tournament.

“I just plan to keep my head right and just know that I have been working hard and that I can go out there and wrestle my best,” Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith said this past Saturday afternoon.

Holmes-Smith, a sophomore who is 31-0 on the season, has a first-round bye and faces the winner of Thompson freshman Alicia Whitman and Southeastern eighth grader Kalan Stidham in the second round.

Schultz, also a sophomore, has a first-round bye too. She awaits the winner of Susan Moore junior Alexis Molina and Southside of Gadsden freshman Hailey Dronebarger in the second round.

Schultz, who is in her first year on Enterprise’s varsity team, said she prepared for the meet like it is another tournament.

“I approach it all the same way now,” Schultz said on Saturday. “It is a little more serious I guess, so I will work a little bit harder in practice, though I have been working hard in practice already.”

She added she has to be ready for anything during the tournament.

“Don’t underestimate anyone ever when you wrestle because they might show up and pull something I have never seen before,” Schultz said of her mindset. “If I go in thinking I am going to win the match and they might beat me, so you have to go in there never knowing what is going to happen.”

Enterprise’s Ladd, who is 12-1 with the lone loss to a Barlett (Illinois) wrestler, was confident, but cautious entering the 235-weight class tournament. The sophomore, who is in her first year as Wildcat wrestler, has a first-round bye and faces the winner of Baldwin County senior Tamara Reed and McAdory’s Samara Kelly in the second round.

“I feel confident, but I want to go in with a level mind-set,” Ladd said. “I want to go in with a better mindset than the person I am going against, a tougher mindset and be more calm, cool and collected.”

Holmes-Smith said she planned to talk to her teammates about how to handle the state meet.

“I will definitely talk to the girls about keeping their heads straight and not get too nervous just because the title (of the tournament) says state,” Holmes-Smith said. “You still have to go in with the same mindset that no one can touch you and that you are still able to wrestle your very best. A lot of them get in their head when they see the word state out there, but it is not that different (from other tournaments). It’s just a different name. It’s still a tournament and it is still you versus one person.”

The head coaches of the three teams were optimistic about their wrestlers heading into the tournament.

“I am excited for our girls,” Enterprise’s Fells said. “All of our girls except Evelyn, this is the first time they will compete at state, so there is probably a lot of nervousness and built up anxiety in them. We want to get them to relax as much as possible before we start out and just take it one match at a time and put your best foot forward. Sometimes when you take that approach, things seem to work out in your favor.”

Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson, who will also bring Teegan Robinson (165 weight class) in addition to Tristin Robinson and Faison, felt the Knight wrestlers were going into the meet with momentum. Tristin Robinson goes in as a No. 5 seed in the 145-weight class.

“I think we are going in really strong, finishing up these last couple of tournaments,” Robinson said. “We are wrestling really good and tough. It is up to them, though. They have to go out there and wrestle.”

The NMA head coach added “I think they are going to do well. We are going to go out for broke.”

Dothan head coach John Biezuns was hopeful Piasecki would compete for a high placing, but said the expectations are not high for his two other girls – first-year wrestlers Kyra Mercer (100 pounds) and Adayani Hernandez (114).

“For them being in eighth grade, it is the experience of going to the state tournament and seeing how the state championship looks like,” Biezuns said of the girls gaining experience for the future.

Piasecki, a sophomore, was seeded fourth in the 132-pound weight class and has a first-round match-up with Auburn freshman Ashlyn McCoy.

“She has a great opportunity to get to the semifinals and again face Kalyse Hill, who is 30-0 and is ranked No. 1,” Biezuns said. “Olivia has faced her before at the Queen of the South and I think she was on a team with her over the summer. Olivia, if you she gets there, has to wrestle a perfect match to have a shot at state championship.”