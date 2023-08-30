Some talented high school softball players from throughout the Wiregrass will come together at Providence Christian on Saturday to compete and raise money for a worthy cause in honor of Alex Wilcox, a former Brantley High and Mississippi State player who passed away in 2018 at the age of 18 from ovarian cancer.

Spearheaded by Regan Valenzuela, a senior softball player at Rehobeth who is also currently Miss Houston County, the “Winning for Wilcox” round-robin tournament and home run derby will donate proceeds to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Tickets for the day are $10 to the event hosted by Houston County Pageants, Inc. Those ages 10-under will be admitted free.

Kelli Dillard, one of the organizers of the event, is the mother of Valenzuela and explained how it all came together.

“My daughter, Regan (Valenzuela) is currently Miss Houston County and they do a community service project that is put on by the pageant committee,” Dillard said. “We knew Alex because my oldest daughter played softball with Alex when she was younger, so she (Valenzuela) just wanted to do something different rather than a typical food drive or something like that.

“Her idea was to gather a bunch of players in the area to get together and play a round-robin type tournament and all the proceeds we would make would go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

“We had talked to Alex’s parents and one of the things her mom said was people do tons of tournaments in honor of Alex all over the place, but she said nobody has really been spreading the message. Alex had been having some signs and symptoms of the ovarian cancer for several months before she actually talked about it, so by the time they discovered it when the pain became so severe it was pretty far gone at that point.

“Her mom said that one of the things she wanted, and one of the things Alex wanted, was for people to recognize the signs or symptoms, because with ovarian cancer, you have to detect it early.”

Players from throughout the area quickly jumped on board when asked if they would take part in the softball activities.

“She’s played softball with a lot of them,” Dillard said of her daughter. “She’s played travel ball since she was little and played at Rehobeth, so a lot of these girls she just knows. So when we started looking at players we wanted to ask, she just started asking.

“We tried to incorporate where we could get people from all over … not from just here in Dothan, but we wanted to pull some Brantley girls in, pull some Opp girls in. Most of the girls that we asked, wanted to do it.”

There will be three teams: Team Black, Team Teal and Team White. Game one will have Team Teal vs. Team White at 9 a.m., followed by Team Teal vs. Team Black at 11 a.m. and Team White vs. Team Black at 1 p.m. Each game will have a 90-minute time limit. A home run derby will be held at 3 p.m.

Team Black roster: Mary Suzan Aman (Houston Academy), Ella Barfield (Dale County), Reese Cauley (Opp), Ellie Cox (Wicksburg), Anna Griggs (Northside Methodist), Lila Faulk (Enterprise), Hope Kennedy (Abbeville Christian), Amiyah Lewis (Ashford), Jada Newman (Dothan), Jadyn Rausch (Houston Academy), Gracyn Snell (Enterprise), Marah Stuckey (Northside Methodist) and Maddie Williams (Rehobeth).

Team Teal roster: Cieara Baker (Slocomb), Lindsey Bright (Dothan), AC Free (G.W. Long), Skylar Frey (Enterprise), Jaidyn Ivey (Opp), Chloe Joyner (Wicksburg), Kate Money (Ashford), Ansleigh Smith (Houston Academy), Aniyah Stokes (Dale County), Sarah Turvin (Wicksburg), Regan Valenzuela (Rehobeth) and Ally Whitehead (G.W. Long).

Team White roster: Cassie Braddy (Providence), Lana Carpenter (Wicksburg), Alex Grimes (Brantley), Aubreigh Haynes (G.W. Long), Ally Henderson (Geneva), Braya Hodges (Houston Academy), Jadyn Hutchins (Dothan), Jalissiah Jackson (Ashford), Ella Kelley (Wicksburg), Kryslin Martin (Rehobeth), Mattox Richards (Rehobeth) and Gracie Ward (Slocomb).

Providence Christian proved to be a good fit for the venue.

“We wanted to do it somewhere central because we didn’t want the girls coming from Brantley to have to come all the way to Rehobeth,” Dillard said. “We reached out to Westgate and James Oates (Park), but they said they wouldn’t just be able to donate it (free of charge). We wanted to have as much money to go to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance as possible, so we didn’t want to have a whole bunch of money spent on a venue.

“Providence is a central location … they have a really big parking lot and bathroom facilities that would be accessible easily and we were trying to be able to accommodate a lot of people. I reached out to the coach and she reached out to the athletic director and they’ve been nothing but helpful the whole process through.”

There will be three different food trucks there for spectators to purchase meals and snacks – The Coffee Cricket, A Taste of Texas Tamales and The Real McCoy Grillin & Chillin. Tiki’s snow cones will also be available.

The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

“Alex’s parents are coming,” Dillard added. “Our Little Miss Houston County (Keegan Knight) is going to throw out the first pitch. Alex’s dad is going to catch the first pitch.”

For more information, go to the Houston County Pageants Facebook page.