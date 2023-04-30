Area soccer teams enter the state playoffs this week, with Dothan High girls and boys along with Carroll girls and boys hosting games on Monday night.

The other seven teams involved in opening round playoff action – Houston Academy girls/boys, Providence Christian girls/boys, Eufaula girls/boys and Enterprise boys – play on Tuesday.

Both Dothan teams take on Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves girls play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:15 p.m. In Ozark, the Carroll girls and boys both host Faith Academy in the Class 5A playoffs, with the girls game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Houston Academy girls host St. Luke’s in the Class 1A-4A playoffs beginning at 5 p.m. at Westgate, followed by the HA boys hosting Cottage Hill at 7 p.m. The Providence Christian girls are on the road to play Cottage Hill at 5:30 p.m. while the Providence boys play at St. Luke’s at 6 p.m.

In Class 5A, the Eufaula boys play at Gulf Shores at 4 p.m., while the Eufaula girls play at Gulf Shores at 6 p.m. In Class 7A, the Enterprise boys play at Auburn at 7 p.m.

The Dothan girls will be looking for their first playoff win on the 7A level during the match against an Opelika team the Wolves defeated 5-0 earlier in the season.

“Being a 7A team for three years, we’ve yet to win a round in the playoffs,” Dothan coach Haley Williams said. “I’m feeling confident and I know the girls are feeling confident and are going to come out and give it all they’ve got.

“Everybody now is playing one game, essentially. It’s win or go home, so everybody is going to be extra motivated.”

Williams said scheduling a team such as Opelika in the regular season is done with the thought of meeting the team again in the playoffs.

“One way I do structure our schedule is I try to get teams that we’re going to potentially play in the playoffs to at least give us a look ahead of time so that maybe I have a little bit of advantage already having seen their players and kind of know somewhat of what to expect as far as their playing style or any kind of standout players,” Williams said.

Dothan enters the game with a 15-5 overall mark and was 8-0 in Class 7A, Area 3. Opelika is 9-8 overall and finished runner-up to Auburn in Area 4 with a 4-2 mark.

“As far as if the girls are going to be prepared or if they’re going to take it easy, I’ve preached to them all this last week that it’s hard to beat a team twice,” Williams said. “I expect Opelika to come out and fight, but I expect our girls to do the same.”

Dothan has only played two games since April 13 due to several cancellations. The Wolves beat Robert E. Lee 10-0 on April 13 and beat Enterprise 4-0 on April 20.

Williams was asked if that was helpful in getting some needed rest, or if she feared the team may be a bit rusty.

“I can see it going both ways; it just depends on how well we structured these practices for the last week that we’ve been off,” Williams said. “We’ve played the majority of the season with 17 players on our varsity roster, so for us, that rest was really big … especially for those players who have played a lot of minutes.

“We used this week to work on a few skill things our coaches had noticed the last couple of weeks – working on some one-on-one skills, we did a lot of shooting. Then the last couple of days we did some game-type situations. We went over a lot of free kicks and corner kick situations. We’ve also conditioned some to prepare for the heat.”

The Wolves have held some of their practices at Rip Hewes Stadium, which has an artificial turf. The team has used both Rip Hewes and the Westgate complex as home fields this season.

The turf at the stadium can take some getting used to.

“The ball moves quicker … it bounces differently on turf than say out at Westgate,” Williams said. “For us, being able to have practice sessions out there has helped us be able to get used to that turf playing field.”

The difference in the way the ball bounces on artificial turf can be challenging for goalkeepers.

“Our two goalies (Isabella Dougherty and Moriah Hogans) go through their warm-ups and make sure they are ready and prepared for how different the ball is on turf versus grass,” Williams said.

Williams is hopeful for a big crowd on Monday night.

“I know we’re promoting it at the school and we’re trying to get as many students and supporters out there to cheer us on,” she said.