Class 2A G.W. Long begins the postseason quest to defend its state title and 12 other Dothan Eagle coverage area teams start a bid for earning a crown on Friday in opening-round action of the AHSAA state baseball playoffs.

One Wiregrass team actually began the postseason as Providence Christian hosted Greensboro at the PCS campus on Thursday night.

All first-round series are best-of-three with a doubleheader on Friday and an if-necessary game on Saturday as teams begin the journey with a destination of the state finals in Oxford and Jacksonville State in the middle of May.

As usual, traditional power G.W. Long, owners of a state record 17 state titles, is once again out to defend a title. The Rebels (22-8) host Thorsby in the opening round, starting with a doubleheader Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Skipperville.

The two teams are no strangers to each other. G.W. Long swept Thorsby in the second round two years ago and won a three-game state semifinal series at Thorsby in 2019.

G.W. Long seeks its sixth straight finals appearance. The Rebels last failed to reach the state championship round in 2016 when they lost in the opening round to Providence Christian. They won the state title in 2017-19 and reached the finals in 2021, losing to Westbrook Christian, before winning last year. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The path for G.W. Long and other teams to reaching this year’s state championship series in the 2A south bracket might be as challenging as any in the state. The 16-team south field features three state champions from last year and five of the top 10 ranked teams in the Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll, including three of the top four.

In addition to G.W. Long, Bayshore Christian and Pike Liberal Arts are coming off state title runs. Bayshore Christian won the Class 1A crown the last two years and moved up in classification. Pike Liberal Arts won the AISA Class AAA title the last three years and jumped to the AHSAA this year, landing in Class 2A.

G.W. Long was ranked No. 1 in the ASWA poll for every week until being jumped by Bayshore Christian (19-4) two weeks ago. In the last poll released Wednesday, Bayshore Christian was No. 1 and Long No. 2. Tuscaloosa Academy (23-4-1), a potential second-round opponent for Long and another team that moved into the AHSAA this year from AISA, is ranked No. 4.

The other ranked teams are Wiregrass teams Ariton (21-10-1) at No. 8 and Pike Liberal Arts (18-9) at No. 10. Ariton, a state semifinalist the last two years, opens the playoffs on the road at Reeltown, while Pike Liberal Arts hosts fellow Wiregrass program Cottonwood (12-11).

One of the more interesting first-round match-ups features Houston Academy in a top 10 battle on the road. The Raiders (17-6), ranked No. 8, travels to No. 5 Thomasville (20-5) in Class 3A action. Thomasville was a state semifinalist last year. It is the only top 10 game among Wiregrass teams.

The Headland Rams (21-6), ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the last poll after being ranked No. 1 most of the year, open this year’s playoffs at home against Greenville. The Rams reached the 5A state semifinals last year.

The area’s other Class 5A program, Charles Henderson (15-14), travels to Demopolis in the opening round.

In Class 4A, Geneva (18-3) hosts Hale County, while Slocomb (17-10) travels to No. 2 ranked Bibb County (22-8).

In 3A, area coverage team Opp (13-11) hosts St. James, while New Brockton (17-11) visits No. 9 ranked Prattville Christian (21-5).

Along with G.W. Long, Ariton, Cottonwood and Pike Liberal Arts, the area has one other 2A team in action this weekend – Wicksburg. The Panthers (14-7) host Luverne.

One area team reached the playoffs in Class 1A – Kinston. The Bulldogs (8-11) travel to Wadley.

In addition to AHSAA action, the Alabama Independent Schools Association begins its state baseball playoffs. Abbeville Christian (16-13) received a bye in the first round in Class AA and opens play next week in the state semifinals at home against Jackson Academy (13-7). The winner advances to the state championship series in Montgomery in two weeks.

Lakeside School, meanwhile, opens Friday on the road at Edgewood in AA play.