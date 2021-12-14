Area volleyball, cross country teams affected by reclassification

The latest AHSAA reclassification released Tuesday had plenty of impact on Wiregrass volleyball and cross country teams, including major shuffling of areas and opponents.
The AHSAA reclassifies all schools off enrollment every two years and the newest two-year cycle begins next year and runs from the fall of 2022 through spring of 2024.
Most of the volleyball changes came in Class 2A.
In 2A, Area 2, Samson and Wicksburg joined previous members Cottonwood and Geneva County, replacing Abbeville and Houston County. Samson moved up from Class 1A and Wicksburg dropped down from 3A. Abbeville shifted to 2A, Area 4 and Houston County dropped to Class 1A.
Class 2A, Area 4 maintained Ariton and G.W. Long, but welcomes in Abbeville and Barbour County to replace Elba and Zion Chapel. Abbeville comes over from Area 2 and Barbour County comes up from Class 1A. Meanwhile, Elba dropped down to Class 1A and Zion Chapel shifts over to 2A, Area 5.
Joining Zion Chapel in Area 5 is fellow-Wiregrass program Goshen, which dropped down from Class 3A. Highland Home and Luverne remained in Area 5 from last year.
Class 3A from a Wiregrass perspective also saw some changes. Northside Methodist, now eligible for championship play, was assigned Area 2, which also saw Ashford drop in from Class 4A. The two join previous Wiregrass teams Daleville and Houston Academy in the area.
Class 3A, Area 4 had one change – Straughn replacing Goshen. Straughn dropped in from Class 4A and Goshen dropped out and down to 2A. New Brockton, Opp and Pike County stayed in the area.
In Class 7A, Dothan and Enterprise remained in Area 3, but gained a new area opponent as R.E. Lee jumped up from Class 6A. As a result, the area is now a five-team make-up with Jeff Davis and Prattville also staying put.
In Class 5A, Eufaula dropped down from Class 6A into Area 5. Valley also made the same move and the two are in a three-team area with Beauregard. Area 4, which features Charles Henderson, had one slight change as Brewbaker Tech moved over from Area 5 to replace Andalusia, which dropped down to 4A.
Class 5A, Area 3 remained unchanged as Carroll, Headland, Providence Christian and Rehobeth all remained with no additions to the area.
Dale County and Geneva stayed in Class 4A, Area 3, but is now joined by Andalusia (down from 5A) and Slocomb (up from 3A).
Class 1A, Area 1 had a couple of changes. Florala, Kinston and Pleasant Home are now joined by Elba and Houston County, who both dropped down from 2A.
PCS moves up in cross country
Providence Christian School’s recent state success in cross country has resulted in the Eagles moving up a classification, based off the AHSAA’s Competitive Balance for private schools.
PCS won consecutive Class 3A state titles in girls cross country and won state with the boys this year and finished in the top four last year. As a result, PCS amassed 14 points for the finishes, well above the 8-point threshold to move up a class.
The Eagle program will be in Class 4A, Section 1 with nine other schools, including LAMP of Montgomery, Orange Beach, St. Michael and T.R. Miller.
Northside Methodist, which will have its first season of competing for championships after two years as an independent, joins Class 3A, Section 1. Houston Academy, which narrowly missed moving up to 4A by one competitive balance point, along with New Brockton and Opp remain as Wiregrass teams in that section.
Wicksburg and Goshen, whose two schools dropped from Class 3A to 2A in enrollment, are now in Class 1A-2A, Section 1. They join Wiregrass teams Kinston and Zion Chapel in a section that lists 13 teams.
Eufaula, meanwhile, dropped from Class 6A to 5A and is now 5A, Section 1. Charles Henderson is the other Wiregrass member. Rehobeth, which has not had a recent team, is also listed in 5A.
The Wiregrass’ two biggest schools, Enterprise and Dothan, remain in Class 7A, Section 2.