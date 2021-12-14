Area volleyball, cross country teams affected by reclassification

Class 3A, Area 4 had one change – Straughn replacing Goshen. Straughn dropped in from Class 4A and Goshen dropped out and down to 2A. New Brockton, Opp and Pike County stayed in the area.

In Class 7A, Dothan and Enterprise remained in Area 3, but gained a new area opponent as R.E. Lee jumped up from Class 6A. As a result, the area is now a five-team make-up with Jeff Davis and Prattville also staying put.

In Class 5A, Eufaula dropped down from Class 6A into Area 5. Valley also made the same move and the two are in a three-team area with Beauregard. Area 4, which features Charles Henderson, had one slight change as Brewbaker Tech moved over from Area 5 to replace Andalusia, which dropped down to 4A.

Class 5A, Area 3 remained unchanged as Carroll, Headland, Providence Christian and Rehobeth all remained with no additions to the area.

Dale County and Geneva stayed in Class 4A, Area 3, but is now joined by Andalusia (down from 5A) and Slocomb (up from 3A).

Class 1A, Area 1 had a couple of changes. Florala, Kinston and Pleasant Home are now joined by Elba and Houston County, who both dropped down from 2A.

PCS moves up in cross country