Area volleyball teams open fall season on Thursday

The opening serves for volleyball matches in the Wiregrass Thursday won’t just signal a return of the sport, but also of high school athletics in the area.

Thursday's matches – 16 overall at 13 different sites – are the first competition for a local team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association or the Alabama Independent Schools Association in a five-month stretch.

It was in mid-March that the coronavirus forced a state-mandated shutdown of schools and athletics in Alabama that continued through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Following three months of summer and wondering if prep sports would return, the first of those sports is back in the Wiregrass Thursday with volleyball matches. On Friday, prep football follows in the area with 10 games.

The official opening serve of a varsity volleyball match will come around 3:30 p.m. at Dale County when the start of a tri-match with Geneva County and Abbeville begins.

State ranked battle: The highlight match of the day comes in Enterprise at 5:30 p.m. when a battle of al.com preseason state-ranked teams and 2019 state tournament participants takes place. The host Wildcats, ranked 8th in Class 7A, welcome the Class 5A No. 3 ranked Providence Christian Eagles to the EHS gym.