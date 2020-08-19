Area volleyball teams open fall season on Thursday

The opening serves for volleyball matches in the Wiregrass Thursday won’t just signal a return of the sport, but also of high school athletics in the area.
Thursday's matches – 16 overall at 13 different sites – are the first competition for a local team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association or the Alabama Independent Schools Association in a five-month stretch.
It was in mid-March that the coronavirus forced a state-mandated shutdown of schools and athletics in Alabama that continued through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Following three months of summer and wondering if prep sports would return, the first of those sports is back in the Wiregrass Thursday with volleyball matches. On Friday, prep football follows in the area with 10 games.
The official opening serve of a varsity volleyball match will come around 3:30 p.m. at Dale County when the start of a tri-match with Geneva County and Abbeville begins.
State ranked battle: The highlight match of the day comes in Enterprise at 5:30 p.m. when a battle of al.com preseason state-ranked teams and 2019 state tournament participants takes place. The host Wildcats, ranked 8th in Class 7A, welcome the Class 5A No. 3 ranked Providence Christian Eagles to the EHS gym.
Enterprise reached the 7A state tournament last year, while PCS finished as state runner-up in Class 4A, matching its finish from the year before. The Eagles moved up from 4A to 5A this year, based off the AHSAA Private School Competitive Balance formula.
The match will also be the debut of new Enterprise head coach Jennifer Graham, who replaced veteran coach Janie Wiggins after Wiggins retired in the winter. Graham coached at New Brockton last year.
NMA debut: Dothan’s Northside Methodist Academy has its first athletic event in the AHSAA when the volleyball team visits Ashford for a 5:30 p.m. contest with the Yellow Jackets.
Northside Methodist became a member of the AHSAA in January after eight years in the AISA. Prior to that, the school was a member of the Alabama Christian Education Association.
The Knights will be an AHSAA non-classified associate member for two years, meaning they will not eligible for any postseason or championship play until the 2022-23 academic year. They will be allowed to compete against AHSAA members in all sports and will have to abide by AHSAA by-laws and Constitution.
Other opening matches: Thursday’s other opening matches include Houston Academy in Montgomery to face host St. James and Class 4A No. 4 LAMP plus Dothan at Rehobeth, Eufaula at Houston County, Geneva at G.W. Long, Opp at Brantley, Kinston at New Brockton, Zion Chapel at Samson and Elba at Florala in AHSAA action.
Pike Liberal Arts hosts Fort Dale in an AISA contest and AISA member Abbeville Christian hosts Panhandle Christian Conference member Emmanuel Christian.
State ranked teams: Three Wiregrass teams enter the season ranked in the al.com preseason poll. In addition to Enterprise (No. 8, 7A) and Providence Christian (No. 3, 5A), reigning Class state champion G.W. Long is ranked No. 7 in 2A. The Eagles lost standout Mary Beth Long, who is now playing on the college level at AUM, but return every other player from last year.
Four teams are outside of the top 10 in the teams to watch category in the preseason rankings. Those teams are Houston Academy in 3A, Ariton and Goshen in 2A and Kinston in Class 1A.
Eleven new coaches: The Dothan Eagle coverage area features 11 teams with new head coaches this year.
In addition to Enterprise, schools with new coaches are Dale County, Daleville, Geneva, Pike County, New Brockton, Houston County, Pike Liberal Arts, Lakeside School, Abbeville Christian, and Emmanuel Christian.
Hannah Chancey takes over at Dale County, Todd Reynolds at Daleville and Ashton Williams at Geneva. Chandler Burleson is the new coach at Pike County, Kris Clay at New Brockton and Daphnie Hamm at Houston County.
Lara Lee Jones is the new coach at Pike Liberal Arts, Allison Coates at Lakeside, Judson Campbell at Abbeville Christian and Alexis Johnson-Clark at Emmanuel Christian.
Johnson-Clark, a former player at Emmanuel Christian, made her coaching debut at ECS Friday on a winning note when the Warriors beat the Wiregrass Kings.
In addition to Graham, Geneva’s Williams, New Brockton’s Clay, Houston County’s Hamm, Pike Liberal Arts’ Jones and Abbeville Christian’s Campbell have coaching debuts with their new teams on Thursday. The others will have their debuts in the next two weeks.
Two teams at weekend tournament: Two area teams compete in a tournament this weekend in Hoover, the annual Juanita Boddie Tournament. Those teams are Enterprise and Houston Academy.
Enterprise opens with Daphne at 6 p.m. Friday then plays 7A No. 10 ranked Grissom at 7 p.m. before battling 6A No. 5 Pelham Saturday at 9 a.m.
Houston Academy faces a daunting challenge, battling Class 5A’s No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams on Friday and a Class 6A top 10 team on Saturday. The Raiders play 18-time defending state champion Bayside Academy, the current No. 1 team, at 4 p.m. Friday and No. 2 ranked Guntersville at 6 p.m. They face Class 6A No. 8 Northridge at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
