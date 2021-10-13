Area Volleyball Tournament Roundup: Providence Christian wins Class 5A, Area 3 tourney

Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-14, 25-7, 25-16 to win the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament at the PCS campus on Tuesday night.
Both Providence (25-18) and Rehobeth (22-9) advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery next Wednesday and Thursday.
For Providence in the championship match, Megan Stewart had team highs of eight kills and three aces plus four digs. Olivia Bruner had seven kills and 10 digs and both Lucy Griffin and Reagan Stevens had six kills each.
Ella Houston delivered 30 assists and four digs, while Vivian Crump had a team-high 12 digs, three aces and two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had seven digs and two aces and Maggie McCollough three digs and two aces. Griffin had two solo blocks.
For Rehobeth in the finals, Jaci Parker had a team high five kills and two blocks plus three digs, while McKenna Linder had three kills and a team-high 10 digs in the match. Jenna Hixson added three kills and five digs, while Peyton Hartigan had a team-high 11 assists plus two digs. Helen Williamson had six digs, Addison Benton five digs and Emma Arnold four digs. Kerigan Freeman had a team-high two aces.
Both teams won a semifinal match to advance to the finals. Providence defeated Carroll 25-12, 25-12, while Rehobeth beat Headland 25-10, 25-15, 25-8.
For Providence in its win, Stewart had a team-high nine kills and three aces, while Crump had six kills and a team-high nine digs. Griffin had seven kills, Stevens four kills and Bruner two kills. Houston earned 22 assists and seven digs, while O’Bryan had six digs and four assists. McCollough added three digs and Marlie Kate Maddox and Ella Brown two digs each.
Leading Rehobeth’s win over Headland were Arnold and Hixson with eight kills each. Arnold added two aces and three blocks. Hartigan delivered 15 assists, three aces and six digs and Williamson had a team-high four aces and seven digs plus three kills. Parker earned three kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks and Linder three kills and six digs. Freeman added two aces and three digs and Adriana Delgado had four digs.
Goshen captures 3A, Area 4: Goshen defeated Pike County and Opp to take the Class 3A, Area 4 Tournament title.
The Eagles beat Pike County 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 in the semifinals and Opp25-13, 26-24, 26-24 in the finals.
Goshen and Opp both advance to the South Super Regional Tournament next week in Montgomery.
For Goshen on the day, Tori Killer delivered four aces, 34 assists, six kills and 12 digs and Kaci Wilkes earned a team-high eight aces, 14 kills and 32 digs. Ella Tatum had four aces, nine kills and 10 digs and Mikala Mallard 13 kills. Jaci Rushing added six aces and 15 digs and Emily Hussey had four aces and 27 digs.
Opp finishes runner-up: Opp beat New Brockton 25-13, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17 before falling in the finals to Goshen.
In the win over New Brockton, Brittany Strickland had a team-high seven aces, while Cuba Wiggins had a team-high four aces and seven kills plus three blocks. Alli Butler had six kills and 11 digs. Megan Pinson had 16 digs and Haylei Henegan 10 assists.
In the finals against Goshen, Butler had three kills and five digs, Taylor Osborn had three kills and Strickland two aces. Wiggins had two blocks, Brooke Mosley six assists and Pinson seven digs.
Barbour County falls: The Jaguars ended their season with a 25-4, 25-17, 25-8 loss to Brantley in the Class 1A, Area 3 tournament.
For Barbour County, Aaliyah Peterson had four service points, Enasia Ivory had three, Zy’Quoya Devose had two and Brakiah Russell had one point and three digs.