Area Volleyball Tournament Roundup: Providence Christian wins Class 5A, Area 3 tourney

Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-14, 25-7, 25-16 to win the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament at the PCS campus on Tuesday night.

Both Providence (25-18) and Rehobeth (22-9) advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery next Wednesday and Thursday.

For Providence in the championship match, Megan Stewart had team highs of eight kills and three aces plus four digs. Olivia Bruner had seven kills and 10 digs and both Lucy Griffin and Reagan Stevens had six kills each.

Ella Houston delivered 30 assists and four digs, while Vivian Crump had a team-high 12 digs, three aces and two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had seven digs and two aces and Maggie McCollough three digs and two aces. Griffin had two solo blocks.

For Rehobeth in the finals, Jaci Parker had a team high five kills and two blocks plus three digs, while McKenna Linder had three kills and a team-high 10 digs in the match. Jenna Hixson added three kills and five digs, while Peyton Hartigan had a team-high 11 assists plus two digs. Helen Williamson had six digs, Addison Benton five digs and Emma Arnold four digs. Kerigan Freeman had a team-high two aces.

Both teams won a semifinal match to advance to the finals. Providence defeated Carroll 25-12, 25-12, while Rehobeth beat Headland 25-10, 25-15, 25-8.