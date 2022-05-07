Ariton advances to Class 2A semifinals, will face G.W. Long

Good pitching, good defense and good offense is a baseball coach’s dream for a game.

Ariton head coach Logan Dunlap got that recipe twice from his Purple Cats Friday night during a Class 2A state quarterfinal sweep of Fayetteville at Ariton’s Thad Dansby Field.

The Purple Cats beat the Wolves 8-2 and 13-3.

The sweep set up another highly-anticipated all-Dale County semifinal match-up between the Purple Cats and the G.W. Long Rebels. G.W. Long advanced with a sweep Thursday at Vincent.

It’s the second straight year the two will meet in the state semifinals. A year ago, Long defeated Ariton in an intense three-game series in Ariton. This time, they meet in Skipperville.

The two county rivals play a doubleheader on Thursday. If a third game is needed in the best-of-three series necessary, it will be on Friday. At stake is a spot in the Class 2A state championship series.

“We have been kind of working toward this for a while now and I am excited about it,” Dunlap said. “Our guys are excited about it. We know it will be a tough challenge going over there.

"They whooped on us pretty good in the area series, so we are planning to go over there and try to put our best foot forward and be a bit more competitive this time around for sure.

“We know them pretty good and they know us pretty good, so it will be fun.”

Ariton (20-14) goes in the heels of its solid sweep over Fayetteville.

On the mound, Landon Tyler and Phenix Griffin had strong performances. Tyler, after giving up two first-inning runs, threw a two-hit shutout in the last six innings in a complete game effort. He allowed four hits and two runs, while striking out four and walking three.

Griffin went five innings during the six-inning game two. He allowed three runs – all in the second inning – and five hits. He struck out three and walked one. Lawson Leger pitched the sixth and final inning, striking out one.

“I thought Landon Tyler threw well,” Dunlap said. “He didn’t give up any runs after the first inning. After that first inning, Landon did a real good job of settling in and just getting outs – basically going into shutdown mode.

“Phenix didn’t have his best stuff, but he still managed to find a way to get outs and make pitches when it mattered.”

Defensively, the Purple Cats made the most of the plays behind the pitching, though an error led to an unearned run in the first inning of the opener.

Offensively, Ariton earned 11 hits in the opener and added 12 in the second game. In both games, seven of the nine regulars had a hit.

Hughes Hammock, who had a clutch game-tying hit in last week’s second-round win over Ranburne, led the offensive charge with five hits and five runs batted in during the two games. In the opener, he was 2-for-4 with three RBI. In game two, he was 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Also in the first game, Tyler was 3-for-3 with a double and RBI and Caden Collier had two hits, one a triple, in four at-bats. Connor Thrash, Dalton Murphy and Paxton Steed all had a hit and RBI with Steed’s hit a double.

“In the first game, I thought offensively our production with two outs was really, really good,” Dunlap said. “We scored several runs – the majority of the runs actually – with two outs. It was getting a guy on and stringing some stuff together.”

In game two, Murphy and Leger added two hits each behind Hammock’s three hits. Murphy, who had a double, drove in two runs and Leger one. Tyler had a hit with two RBI, Collier hit a solo homer and Andyn Garris had a hit and RBI.

In the opener, the visiting Wolves jumped in front with two runs in the top of the first, but the Purple Cats responded with two in the bottom half.

“That is something we have talked a lot about is that when things happen (adversity), you have to respond and you have to respond immediately,” Dunlap said. “Don’t sit around and wait for something to happen, go make something happen. They did a good job of responding in that first game when we got down and they were able to continue to tack on runs.”

Ariton added two runs in the second and third innings to build a 6-2 lead and added two insurance runs in the sixth.

In game two, Ariton, the designated visiting team, seized quick momentum, scoring five runs in the top of the first off Fayetteville eighth-grader pitcher Ethan Jones.

“We knew he was an eighth grader so our plan was to go in there, extend innings and get his pitch count up as quick as possible because he was limited in number of pitches (85) being an eighth grader,” Dunlap said. “We did a good job of that as we made him throw 33 pitches in the first inning. Guys were going deep in the count and fouling some good pitches off as he was pretty good for an eighth grader.”

Ariton added two runs in the top of the second to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Wolves scored three runs on Griffin in the second, but the Purple Cat hurler shut down the Wolves the rest of the way.

Ariton scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth to win the game in six innings on the 10-run mercy rule.

