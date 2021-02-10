Ariton baseball player Nash Evans signs with Enterprise State

ARITON – Nash Evans still has plenty he wants to accomplish during his senior baseball season at Ariton, but Wednesday he was able to peek ahead to the future just a bit.

Evans, a pitcher who also plays multiple infield positions, signed to play baseball on the next level for coach Bubba Frichter at Enterprise State Community College.

“I’ve wanted to do this ever since I was a little kid,” Evans said. “When I was in seventh and eighth grade, I would see these guys sign and always told myself that I’m going to get there one day.

“I want to thank all the coaches who have helped me get here and my teammates for pushing me. I want to thank mama and daddy and the rest of my family for always believing in me. And thanks to coach Frichter for giving me this opportunity.”

Evans is a hard-throwing right-hander who displays a strong competitive nature. He’s expected to primarily be a pitcher on the college level.

“He’s a bulldog out there,” Ariton coach Logan Dunlap said. “His mentality is doing whatever it takes to get the job done.

“He can throw several different pitches for a strike. He’s developed a cutter, a sinker and different variations of the fast ball.