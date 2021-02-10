Ariton baseball player Nash Evans signs with Enterprise State

ARITON – Nash Evans still has plenty he wants to accomplish during his senior baseball season at Ariton, but Wednesday he was able to peek ahead to the future just a bit.
Evans, a pitcher who also plays multiple infield positions, signed to play baseball on the next level for coach Bubba Frichter at Enterprise State Community College.
“I’ve wanted to do this ever since I was a little kid,” Evans said. “When I was in seventh and eighth grade, I would see these guys sign and always told myself that I’m going to get there one day.
“I want to thank all the coaches who have helped me get here and my teammates for pushing me. I want to thank mama and daddy and the rest of my family for always believing in me. And thanks to coach Frichter for giving me this opportunity.”
Evans is a hard-throwing right-hander who displays a strong competitive nature. He’s expected to primarily be a pitcher on the college level.
“He’s a bulldog out there,” Ariton coach Logan Dunlap said. “His mentality is doing whatever it takes to get the job done.
“He can throw several different pitches for a strike. He’s developed a cutter, a sinker and different variations of the fast ball.
“He’s really developed his change-up the past year or two. All of those things are going to project really well for him at the next level too.”
Evans caught the eye of Frichter while playing baseball this summer for the Ozark 17-U and 19-U clubs. He was offered a visit to ESCC and liked what he saw.
“It just felt like home really to me when I went there and toured and visited coach Frichter,” Nash said.
The pitcher is confident he has a lot to offer.
“I think my strengths are my competiveness,” Evans said. “I throw strikes. I feel like I have a good mound presence. I throw a lot of fastballs and try to get ahead and command the zone.
“I’m very hard working and I’m going to take full advantage (of opportunity). Hopefully after my two years there I can transfer and continue playing ball.”
Before leaving for Enterprise State, Evans has plenty he wants to accomplish this spring at Ariton.
“This year we really want to try and get a state championship under our belt,” Evans said. “We’ve been working hard all year. Our first is game Saturday and we’re ready to get rolling on that.”
Dunlap knows how Evans performs will be one of the keys to his team’s success. He also believes the future is extremely bright for Evans.
“He’s a huge part of our program,” Dunlap said. “He’s a guy we lean on and depend on – a guy that has really put in the time and effort to get to where he is at.
“I’m excited for him to see where he goes from here. It’s not the end of anything for him; it’s the beginning. We’re excited for him to see him achieve a goal he set for himself.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed