Ariton basketball player Hayes Floyd signs with Enterprise State

As a senior, Floyd averaged 13.5 points per game, 11 rebounds and 8.1 assists and was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection. For his career, Floyd scored 1,524 points, pulled down 934 rebounds and dished out 475 assists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s a physical guy who can get to the hole, but he can also shoot pretty well and pass the ball real good,” Goodson said. “He was a guy that at practice, any guy that had to guard him was going to have to bring their all.

“He’s definitely a hard worker who loves basketball. The main thing I really love about him is he’s a team-first guy. He doesn’t care about individual accolades.

“He’s one those guys who wants to win and he wants his teammates to feel like they’re a part of it. He gets everybody involved.”

Enterprise State coach Jermaine Williams saw those same type qualities from Floyd.

“I’ve been watching him since like he was in the 10th grade and one of the main things I’ve seen about Hayes is his hustle and how hard he plays,” Williams said. “Hayes also shows that he’s very coachable. He never complains and I’ve never seen him get out of character once.