ARITON - The Ariton Purple Cats are going to get a third straight state semifinal shot against rival G.W. Long.

The Purple Cats' offense scored in four different innings, including a seven-run outburst in the second inning, to spark a 14-4 six-inning win over Pike Liberal Arts in the decisive third game of the state quarterfinal series between the two teams at Thad Dansby Field on Thursday.

The Purple Cats (27-11-1) advance to play G.W. Long for a third straight year in the semifinals, starting next Tuesday in Skipperivlle with a doubleheader.

Pike Liberal Arts, playing in its first year the Alabama High School Athletic Association, finished with a 23-13 record.

Connor Thrash got the Purple Cats on the board quickly and also ended the game’s scoring. In the first inning, he belted a 0-2 pitch for a two-out solo homer over the left field fence. He also finished the contest with a walk-off, three-run double.

Lawson Leger added two hits and a RBI and Paxton Steed and Caden Collier both had a hit with two runs batted in, while Dawson Murphy added a hit and RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts finished with five hits with Payne Jeffcoat earning a double and two runs batted in. KC Bradford and John Lott both added a RBI each.

Leger was the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and three hits, while striking out one. Austin Evans finished the last 2 1/3 and had two strikeouts, while allowing two runs and two hits.

Thrash finished the game 3-for-4 with six runs batted in to pace a 12-hit Purple Cat attack.

The Purple Cats erupted in the second inning, earning four hits and capitalizing on four Patriot errors and a wild pitch for a seven-run outburst to seize an 8-0 advantage. Ariton sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning.

Leger opened the inning with a single that Patriot second baseman Cole Garrott made a diving effort on going to his left, but couldn’t field. The ball then got past the right fielder and Leger raced to third off a single and an outfield error. Paxton Steed then brought Leger on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Dalton Murphy hit a ground ball to the second baseman, but the throw to first was low and Murphy reached on an error. A walk to Myles Tyler and single by Evan Cook loaded the bases. Caden Collier then hit a grounder to the shortstop, who threw to second, but the umpire ruled the second baseman pulled off the bag, allowing Cook to reach safely at second.

A wild pitch scored Tyler and a walk to Phenix Griffin reloaded the bases. Thrash then delivered a two-run single to left, making it 6-0.

Following a fly out, a balk moved the runners to second and third. Leger then hit to the shortstop, who was shielded by the base runner and misplayed the grounder for an error, allowing Griffin to score. Steed followed with a RBI single to left to make it 8-0.

The Patriots responded with two runs in the top of the third to cut the margin to 8-2. A Payne Jeffcoat double to the right-center field gap scored Jackson Booth and Levi DeBoer, who both reached off a single.

Pike Lib had runners at first and second after John Lott was hit by a pitch, but Ariton catcher Dawson Murphy threw out Jeffcoat trying to steal third to end the inning.

Ariton pushed the lead back to eight runs with two in the bottom of the fourth off a run-scoring single and bases loaded walk.

The Purple Cats still had the bases loaded with one out, but Pike Lib turned nice third baseman to catcher to first base double play to end the inning.

Pike Lib posted a run in the top of the fifth. The Patriots loaded the bases on walks to Booth and KC Bradford and a hit by pitch to Levi DeBoer. After a strikeout, Lott grounded out to a force out at second with Booth scoring, cutting the Patriot deficit to 10-3.

Pike Liberal Arts scored once in the top of the sixth on a Bradford sacrifice fly, but the Patriots wasted a chance for more, leaving the bases loaded following a foul ball pop out.

The Purple Cats got the run back in the bottom half as a Collier single to left scored Steed from second, putting Ariton up 11-4. Two batters later, Thrash ended it with a bases-clearing double in the right-center field gap.

Wednesday

Ariton won the opener on a walk-off run-scoring double by Caden Collier, but Pike Liberal Arts pulled away in the second game, overcoming a third-inning deficit to earn a split in the doubleheader.

In the first game, the Patriots scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game after Ariton forged ahead with three in the bottom of the sixth.

The Purple Cats then won it in the bottom of the eighth inning.

After a ground out opened the inning, Dawson Murphy singled but was forced out at second on Miles Tyler’s grounder. Aven Cook followed with a single to left, moving Tyler to second. Collier then doubled to left to score Tyler with the game-winning run.

The hit ended a big game for Collier, who had three doubles with two runs batted in. Tyler and Cook both had two hits with Tyler earning a RBI double and a run-scoring single and Cook had a RBI triple. Connor Thrash earned a run-scoring double and Murphy a RBI ground out.

Easton Kilpatrick, who got the final out of the top of the eighth, was the winning pitcher.

For Pike Lib, John Lott had two hits, including a RBI single, while KC Bradford had a two-run double and Cole Garrett drove in two runs, one off a single, the other on a sacrifice fly.

In game two, the Purple Cats took a 3-1 lead after the top of the fourth, but the Patriots scored four in the third to seize a 5-3 advantage and added three runs in the four and six in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule.

Lott was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and Payne Jeffcoat and Levi DeBoer had two hits each with a double and two runs batted in. Bradford also had two hits, one a double. Davis Kilcrease, Luke Barron and Jackson Booth all had a hit and RBI.

Will Rice went all five innings for the pitching win, striking out five and giving up six hits and three walks along with four runs, three earned.

For Ariton, Thrash was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in and Collier was 2-for-2 with a double.