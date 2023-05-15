JACKSONVILLE – For five innings, Ariton hitters couldn’t solve Vincent pitching ace Aiden Poe.

The bats, though, came to life in the both sixth and seventh innings to produce two runs to back the stellar pitching of starter Phenix Griffin and earn a 2-1 victory in the opener of the Class 2A best-of-three state championship series Monday night at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field.

The Purple Cats (30-12-1) are just one win from its first state title in baseball. They will go for that on Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the series resumes on the JSU campus. Vincent (30-6) will try to force a second championship game. If they do, that third game would be played 30 minutes after the second game.

Monday’s game started two-and-a half hours later than the original start time and moved to JSU from Oxford’s Choccolocco Park after heavy rains halted play in the Class 1A game preceding the 2A opening game. The Ariton-Vincent game started at 9:24 p.m. and ended at 11:14 p.m.

It turned out to be masterful pitching duel between Vincent’s Coe and Ariton’s Griffin.

Coe, a sophomore who entered the game with 115 strikeouts and only three walks, was as good as advertised. He contained Ariton to just two hits through the first five innings – with both hits coming in the first inning to open the game.

After allowing the two hits, Poe got on a roll. The Yellow Jacket hurler retired 15 of the next 16 with only a hit by a pitch to Aven Cook to lead off the third the only hiccup.

The Purple Cats, though, got to Poe in the sixth. Down 1-0, Caden Collier reached on an infield single on a slow bouncer to the left of the pitcher toward third, but was forced out at second on a Griffin bunt attempt. Connor Thrash then belted a deep double over the center fielder, scoring Griffin to tie the game at 1-1.

An inning later in the seventh, Paxton Steed doubled down the right field line to start the inning. After Dalton Murphy grounded out on a bunt, Myles Tyler singled up the middle with Steed being held up at third.

Cook flied out to shallow right field and both runners stayed put.

That brought up Collier, Ariton’s lead-off hitter. The junior laced a 2-1 pitch to center field, easily scoring Steed to put the Purple Cats up 2-1. It was Collier’s third hit of the game.

Griffin then sealed it up, retiring the Yellow Jackets in order on five pitches in the bottom of the seventh.

Griffin was almost flawless for Ariton, allowing only two hits and one run off 86 pitches. He struck out six and walked two. He retired 12 straight from the second to sixth innings.

Poe, meanwhile, finished the game allowing seven hits -- five in the last two innings. He struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk, extending his streak of consecutive innings without a walk to 59 innings. He now has 123 strikeouts and only three walks on the year.

Ariton came out aggressive at the plate as Collier hit the first pitch of the game for a single and Griffin hit the second pitch he saw for a single. However, Poe got two consecutive strikeouts and a fly out to prevent the Purple Cats from scoring.

Vincent took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Camden Cobb walked on a 3-2 pitch and a Grayson Guide sacrifice bunt pushed courtesy runner Nolan Kratz to second. Poe doubled past third to drive Kratz home.

Griffin settled into a groove from there until the sixth when he allowed his second hit – a single by Vincent lead-off Zac Carlisle – and hit Casen Fields with a pitch to put two on with one out. However, Griffin got a fly out and a ground out to end the threat.

The Purple Cats then took the lead in the top of the seventh and Griffin shut down the Yellow Jackets in the seventh to put Ariton a win away from a state title.