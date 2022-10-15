Ariton downs Wicksburg for region title; gives Kilcrease 100th career win

WICKSBURG - Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease might have thought it was Christmas after his team’s 49-35 win over Wicksburg Friday night at Panther Stadium.

The 12-year head coaching veteran received two games balls, one from his coaches, another from his principal with the latter having signatures from faculty members, plus a framed photo from his players in recognition of career win No. 100.

But for Kilcrease, now 100-39 in his career, Friday’s win was more significant in that Ariton clinched the Class 2A, Region 2 title, a first for the Purple Cats since 2019.

“It brings back a lot of memories of a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches that I have been fortunate enough to be around,” said Kilcrease of reaching 100 wins. “It is like I told one of the moms after she texted me that the kids are blessed to be around me, but I am the one that is blessed. I feel blessed and fortunate that I have been with some good kids.

“In the grand scheme of things, the people that know me know I could care less about that (the 100 wins). The most important thing to me tonight was that we won the region championship. It does mean a lot of the things they gave me (after the game) and one day when it is all done, I will look back and enjoy it more.”

Kilcrease is now 58-23 in his seventh seasons at Ariton. He previously was 42-16 as a head coach at Pike Liberal Arts from 2007-2011.

“I have been blessed to have been a part of good teams at Pike and Ariton and around some good coaches and we have some of those coaches here now plus some others. I had no idea coming here or going there what I was walking into. It has been a good ride.”

The Class 2A third-ranked Purple Cats improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in region play. Wicksburg, which had a five-game winning streak snapped, fell to 5-3 and 5-1. The Panthers play G.W. Long next week with the winner claiming the region’s No. 2 spot.

The teams played on even terms in the first half, deadlocked at 21 at intermission. Ariton eased out to a two-score lead in the third quarter at 35-21, but the Panthers, behind the strong passing and moxie of freshman quarterback Mason Burkhardt, battled back to tie it at 35 with 11:25 left.

However, Ariton scored twice to pull out the win, scoring after a fumble to go ahead and adding a final score with two seconds left after holding the Panthers on downs near midfield.

“We knew this bunch was going to be physical and give us everything we wanted,” Kilcrease said of Wicksburg. “We knew they would be good. They had us on our heels for most of the first half, but I was proud of our guys for bouncing back.

“I thought defensively, we played much better in the second half and stopped their running game. They hit that long pass (in the second half) that was a busted coverage, but I thought the coaches made great adjustments and the players made great plays off the adjustments.

“It was a great football game with two good football teams. We made plays. They made plays. It was a good game.”

The Purple Cats rode the passing of 5-foot-5 senior quarterback Andyn Garris and fellow senior quarterback/wide receiver Ian Senn. Garris, who entered on Ariton’s third series, threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns, while Senn caught three TD passes and ran for another.

Senn, who didn’t play the last two weeks after an injury, started at quarterback, but threw interceptions on the first two series. However, Kilcrease said the picks had nothing to do with the change.

“Going in, we were going to play both quarterbacks,” Kilcrease said. “Both deserve to play quarterback. Andyn Garris has come in the last few weeks and done unbelievable and we planned for him to come in the third or fourth series and play quarterback because we like that Ian give us an element outside (at receiver). He is a 4.4 guy. Both are huge contributors to our team.”

After Wicksburg’s Gabe Glover intercepted a deep pass by ripping it away from an Ariton receiver on the game’s first series, the Panthers, behind the hard running of Jaylen Murry, moved to the Ariton 5 in eight plays, but the Purple defense stiffened and a fourth-down play snap went awry for the Panthers, who turned it over on downs.

Wicksburg, though, got it right back on a Tyler Williams interception on the ensuing series.

The teams then combined for scores on six straight possessions to forge the 21 tie.

Murry, who had 178 yards at halftime, scored on runs of 28, 27 and 1 yards for Wicksburg, scoring the last one after breaking tackles in the backfield and diving over for the score.

Ariton, meanwhile, scored on a 27-yard Garris to Senn pass, a 1-yard run by Jordan Smith and a 24-yard pass from Garris to Matthew Harrell, who got behind the Panther defense.

Wicksburg’s Logan Munoz and Ariton’s Garris both converted all three extra-point kicks.

The Panthers earned a first down to start the second half, but on 4th-and-15 at their own 44, they went for a fake punt attempt only to have it stopped well short of a first down.

Nine plays later, Ariton cashed in, though it took a 4th-and-22 conversion to do so. Garris, as he did often because of his small size, rolled to the right and spotted Senn in the back of the end zone for a 22-yard TD pass with Senn going down to his knees to catch it.

The Ariton defense forced a three-and-out and the Purple Cat offense went back to work with Garris throwing a short swing pass out to Smith, who raced downfield to complete a 43-yard scoring pass. After Garris’ PAT, Ariton was up 35-21 with 2:33 to go in the third.

Wicksburg, though, quickly answered to get back into the game. Two plays into the ensuing series, Burkhardt stepped up from pressure and the left-handed quarterback fired a bullet in the middle of the field to Aiden Rice, who had nothing but green grass ahead of him on a 64-yard scoring strike.

Ariton moved to the Wicksburg 27, but a Panther 20-yard sack ended the drive and set up the Panther offense at midfield. Four plays later, Burkhardt completed a 25-yard TD pass to Williams and after Munoz’s extra-point kick, the game was tied at 35 with 11:25 left.

The Panther defense kept the momentum on Wicksburg’s side, stopping Ariton in a three-and-out, but Wicksburg’s offense coughed up the football on a handoff exchange and the Purple Cats’ Christian Brown recovered at the WHS 30.

On Ariton’s first play, Garris fired a quick pass outside to the left to Senn, who took it down field, made a defender miss at the 20 and raced down the sidelines to complete a 27-yard TD pass, pushing the Purple Cats up 42-35 with 8:15 left.

The Panthers earned a first down on a 10-yard Burkhardt to JT Ackerman pass, but on 4th-and-3 at the Ariton 49, Burkhardt threw incomplete to turn it over on downs with 4:57 left.

Ariton then scored on a 9-play drive that ate up all but two seconds of the clock. Senn, back in at quarterback, faked a handoff to Smith and kept around left end for a 1-yard TD run.

In addition to Garris’ passing yardage, Ariton got 114 yards rushing from Smith. Senn caught six passes for 107 yards and Smith added five receptions for 106 yards.

For Wicksburg, Burkhardt threw for 168 yards off 8-of-13 passing with two TDs and Murry finished with 190 yards rushing on 22 carries, though Ariton defense’s contained him in the second half.

Defensively for the Panthers, Maddox Burkhardt, the other brother of the quarterback and a senior, earned 14 tackles. Reggie Knight had nine tackles, while Rice and Izaac Murry both had eight tackles and Jaylen Murry and William Wright had seven stops.