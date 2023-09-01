ARITON - Ariton and head coach Steven Kilcrease now hopes history repeats itself.

The last time Ariton started a season 0-2, the Purple Cats rolled off 10 straight wins to reach the state quarterfinals in 2019.

Ariton finds itself in a 0-2 hole this year after falling to the Highland Home Flying Squadron 35-7 Friday night in a battle of state-ranked teams at Ariton’s Dr. Robert F. Zumstein Stadium.

The Flying Squadron (2-0), a state semifinal team last year, entered ranked fourth in the Class 2A state poll and looked every bit the part. The Purple Cats were No. 9 coming into the game, but couldn’t come close to competing against Highland Home and its stout defensive unit.

Kilcrease and the Purple Cats now seek to respond to their early-season adversity like they did in 2019, but the veteran Ariton coach said this year’s young team has to grow in a hurry to accomplish such a feat.

“This group is not as tough as we have to be to do what that group did,” Kilcrease said.

‘We have to have some young guys step up. We have to have other guys step up. There are a lot of positions where we have to get better at.”

Friday’s game was a rematch of two hard-fought battles between the two teams last year, including a second-round playoff game. Highland Home won both games in the fourth quarter.

There was no such drama Friday as the Flying Squadron took control in the game’s first two minutes.

After Highland Home returned the opening kickoff to the 32, senior quarterback Brice McKenzie rolled to his left, broke a couple of tackles and raced 68 yards for a touchdown for a quick score. The point after attempt was partially blocked and fell short of the goalpost, but the Flying Squadron led 6-0 just 19 seconds into the contest.

The Purple Cats’ Ian Senn returned the ensuing kickoff to the 29, but disaster struck Ariton on the first play. Freshman quarterback Addison Senn, Ian’s younger brother, dropped back to pass and threw into double coverage with McKenzie, the safety, coming over from the top and picking off a pass. McKenzie returned it 39 yards to the Ariton 21.

Four plays later, McKenzie scored off the right side on a 3-yard run. Ariton’s defense stopped a two-point conversion, but it was 12-0 Highland Home with just 2:19 gone in the game.

“The start was about as bad as it could start,” Kilcrease said. “The first play of the scrimmage, they score on a long run. It was a good play call on their part. They had us in a particular defense and they busted us on it. The first play of scrimmage (for us), we don’t run the right route and we get a pick. You couldn’t start any worse than that. We had to play catch up from there.

“I take responsibility. That is on me and us as coaches. We have to figure it out – and we will.”

Ariton’s offense had a rough time overall against the Flying Squadron fast and aggressive defense, led by defensive ends Jakaleb Faulk, an 6-foot-3, 220-pound Auburn commit, and CJ May (6-4, 225), also a major college prospect.

The Purple Cats managed only 119 total yards, including just 84 on the ground on 32 carries. Ariton finished just 2-of-10 on third-down conversions. One of the conversions came on a Highland Home penalty.

“Most of them were third-and-long as we put ourselves in bad situations and you can’t do that against this bunch,” Kilcrease said. “We didn’t pick up No. 5 (Faulk) on the edge all night anytime he came. There were a lot of things.”

Following the second Highland Home touchdown, the Purple Cats had one of their better offensive series. Behind an 8-yard pass between the Senn brothers and a 10-yard run by Addison Senn plus a personal foul penalty on the Squadron, Ariton earned three first downs to move the Highland Home 34.

However, the drove stalled, thanks in part to a motion penalty, and the Purple Cats turned it over on downs on a 4th-and-4 incompletion in between two receivers.

The Flying Squadron answered with a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive to extend the lead to 19-0 before the first period was finished. McKenzie fired a 25-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to a streaking TJ Washington for the TD. Austin Norman converted the point after kick.

“Everybody talks about 5 (Faulk) and 10 (May) – the two five star guys, but I will take No. 3,” Kilcrease said, referring to McKenzie, the quarterback. “I said last year and I will say it again this year -- he is the heart and soul. I love watching him play, but I don’t like coaching against him. I am glad he is a senior.”

Ariton played a little better in the second quarter. The Purple Cats moved to Squadron 37 after a roughing the punter penalty, but again failed to convert on a 4th-and-4 situation as Ian Senn was stopped short of the first down after a reception when the Squadron gave a different coverage that forced the play route shorter, said Kilcrease.

After going to the halftime break up 19-0, the Flying Squadron recovered an unintentional onsides kick to start the second half and marched 52 yards in 12 plays to extend the lead. Austin Crittenden scored on a 5-yard run off the right side and Norman added the point after kick to make it 26-0. The drive was sparked by a 31-yard swing pass to running back Washington.

Highland Home threatened late in the third quarter, but the Ariton defense stuffed a fourth-down running play at the 1-yard line to end the drive.

However, on the first play after the stop, Addison Senn was tackled in the end zone for a safety on the third quarter’s final play, pushing the Squadron up 28-0.

Highland Home took the next series 52 yards to paydirt in five plays. Washington scored on a 9-yard run after setting it up with a 38-yard run off the right side. Norman again converted the extra point, making it 35-0 with 9:21 left in the game.

With Brody Joyce and Avaughn Brown alternating carries, the Purple Cats avoided the shutout with a nice seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Easton Kilpatrick got the touchdown on a 14-yard run off the left side with 5:55 left. Ian Senn added the point after kick.

Ariton tries to start its bounce back from its 0-2 start when it opens region play next week at home against Geneva County.