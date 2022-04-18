Ariton football player Hand signs with Birmingham-Southern

At 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, Ariton’s Tuff Hand isn’t the prototypical size for a college offensive lineman.

At least that is what college coaches kept telling the Purple Cat football player.

However, behind hard work and desire, Hand let his play on the field prove otherwise.

Now, Ariton’s two-time Class 2A second-team all-state honoree is college bound.

The Purple Cat senior signed Monday with Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham before friends and family in a ceremony at the Ariton High School gym.

“I have always been told I was too small to play offensive line in college, but this year I completely kicked it up and played at a different level,” Hand said. “The colleges started taking notice of me and took a chance on me. Birmingham-Southern was one of the first schools that looked at me and the moment they offered me I knew that is where I wanted to play.”

Hand said he also partly chose Birmingham-Southern for educational reasons. He plans to be a doctor after college.

“This was more like an educational commitment than football,” Hand said. “I had the opportunity to play at bigger schools, but I loved what they had going on with their medical school and I am able to intern at a lot of places I want to (with my degree).”

He also liked that he will be near UAB in downtown Birmingham. UAB is well known for its medical school and hospital.

Hand, who got the first name Tuff because his mom liked pro rodeo cowboy star Tuff Hedeman, played every offensive line position at Ariton and also played some defensive line. On defense, he was in on 42 tackles this past season, including seven for losses.

His main strength, though, is on the offensive line, where he was a three-year starter for the Purple Cats. Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease said Hand gave up only one or two sacks in his career and was also the lineman the Purple Cats ran behind for key yardage in third and fourth-down conversion situations.

Hand’s strong play this year on the offensive line helped him earn an invitation to play in the postseason All-American Bowl in Dallas.

“First of all, Tuff is very smart and is able to play any position on the offensive line,” Kilcrease said. “He’s good with his hands and has very good footwork, which is one of the main reasons he’s been successful up front.”

Though he has played every OL spot, Hand was mostly at right tackle and center.

“In the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl (in Dallas), I was forced to play center because I was one of the smaller linemen, but Birmingham-Southern told me I could play right tackle, which is I want to do,” Hand said. “When they told me that, it locked it (the decision) in for me. I love playing right tackle.”

Hand said he enjoys the right tackle spot because of the opportunity it gives him to showcase his skills.

“It may sound different but I love dominating somebody off the edge,” Hand said.

The Ariton senior said he enjoyed his visit to the campus located in north Birmingham.

“When I went to Birmingham-Southern, you could really tell they wanted me and I really felt at home on the visit,” Hand said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.