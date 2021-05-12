Ariton, G.W. Long split semifinal series games; play Game 3 Thursday

With Dasinger at the plate and runners at first and third, Dunlap took off from first and was caught in a rundown and eventually tagged out, but not before Morris came in from third to make it 3-0.

Ariton 8, G.W. Long 7: Ariton won a back-and-forth Class 2A baseball semifinal series opener against G.W. Long, taking an 8-7 victory on Wednesday night.

After G.W. Long took its first lead at 6-5 in the fourth inning, Ariton came back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame and held on for the win.

Ariton sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored five runs in grabbing the early advantage before G.W. Long responded with a grand slam in the next inning and a solo homer in the third to even it up.

The second game was scheduled to be played following the opener. If a third-and-deciding game is necessary, it would be played on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The first game was delayed more than an hour because of a long stretch of mud in right field that was caused by a heavy rain downpour on Wednesday morning.

Once the area in the outfield was dried enough to safely begin play, both pitchers showed some early nerves in front of what was a huge crowd as the Dale County rivals squared off.