 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ariton, G.W. Long to play state semifinal series on Wednesday and Thursday
0 comments

Ariton, G.W. Long to play state semifinal series on Wednesday and Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
baseball logo

Dale County rivals Ariton and G.W. Long set up a Class 2A state baseball semifinal showdown between the two teams after earning sweeps late Friday night.

Ariton swept Cottonwood at home 17-1 and 13-3, while G.W. Long won on the road at Ranburne, 7-6 and 17-0.

Ariton (23-9) will host Long (20-11) in the best-of-three series, starting on Wednesday with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, a third game is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.

The series is being played in the middle of the week since the Class 2A state finals are scheduled for the following Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery.

The Ariton-Long winner will advance to those finals against the Mars Hill Bible-Westbrook Christian winner.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert