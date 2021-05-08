Ariton, G.W. Long to play state semifinal series on Wednesday and Thursday

Dale County rivals Ariton and G.W. Long set up a Class 2A state baseball semifinal showdown between the two teams after earning sweeps late Friday night.

Ariton swept Cottonwood at home 17-1 and 13-3, while G.W. Long won on the road at Ranburne, 7-6 and 17-0.

Ariton (23-9) will host Long (20-11) in the best-of-three series, starting on Wednesday with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, a third game is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.

The series is being played in the middle of the week since the Class 2A state finals are scheduled for the following Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery.

The Ariton-Long winner will advance to those finals against the Mars Hill Bible-Westbrook Christian winner.