Both Ariton and Geneva finished pool play undefeated at the Dothan Diamond Classic after both took a pair of wins in Wednesday’s final day of pool action.

Ariton defeated Carroll 16-5 and Cottonwood 4-2 to finish Pool C with a 4-0 record.

Geneva, meanwhile, downed Geneva County 9-0 and Houston Academy 3-1 to finish Pool D with a 4-0 mark.

The tournament shifts to single elimination bracket play starting Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at James Oates Park. Following play Friday, the Saturday semifinals pairings will be set. The semifinals are scheduled for at 11 a.m. at the Westgate Softball Complex.

The tournament championship is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, also at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Below are scores of Wednesday’s tournament action. Details of the games will be posted on dothaneagle.com Thursday afternoon.

At James Oates Park

Ariton 16, Carroll 5

Slocomb 9, Cottonwood 5

Wicksburg 15, Headland 0

Ashford 2, G.W. Long 1

Rehobeth 17, Houston County 2

Brantley 4, Enterprise 2

Slocomb 6, Northside Methodist 5

Cottonwood 4, Ariton 2

Dothan 5, G.W. Long 5 (tie)

Wicksburg 10, Ashford 0

Enterprise 17, Houston County 0

Carroll 5, Northside Methodist 1

Dothan 8, Headland 5

Rehobeth 11, Brantley 10

At Westgate Softball Complex

Pike Road 6, Dale County 2

Geneva 9, Geneva County 0

Geneva 3, Houston Academy 1

Dale County 4, Geneva County 0

Houston Academy-Pike Road – not available