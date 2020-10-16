Ariton gets big win over Elba

The Tigers (5-4, 3-3) took the lead back on its next drive. Harrison carried the final five plays, gaining 15, 14, 9 and 5 yards before running off left tackle and scoring on an 11-yard run. He also scored the two-point play that put Elba up 16-14 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ariton answered with another big rushing play, Senn’s 45-yard touchdown run on a third-and-14 play. The two-point play failed, leaving the score 20-16 Ariton.

After a rare exchange of punts, Elba looked like it was driving for a go-ahead score.

The Tigers had a first down at the Ariton 43. Prince ran for 43 yards and an apparent touchdown that was nullified by a holding penalty. On the next play, a shotgun snap eluded Justin Coleman and Ariton’s Cade Webb jumped on the loose ball on the Elba 29 with 2:54 left in the half.

Ariton picked up 19 yards on a carry by Jordan Smith. On fourth-and-goal from inside the 1, Senn scored on a sneak that took second and third effort to break across the goal line on the final play of the first half. The point after kick failed, but the Purple Cats took a 26-16 lead into halftime.