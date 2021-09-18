Ariton holds off rival G.W. Long in classic battle of ranked teams

ARITON --- In a battle of top 10 rival teams, it came down to the final play Friday night at Ariton’s Robert F. Zumstein Memorial Stadium.
Ariton junior linebacker Isaiah Johnson moved inside a G.W. Long receiver to knock away a potential touchdown at the goal line on the game’s final play to preserve a 27-21 Purple Cat win over the Rebels before an overflow crowd in Ariton.
The No. 8 Purple Cats moved to 5-0 overall, but more importantly ascended to Class 2A, Region 2’s only unbeaten team in region play (3-0) through the first half of the season. G.W. Long, ranked 10th, fell to 2-1 overall and in region action.
The final six-point margin was the smallest since 2002 in the annual series between the country rivals.
“We knew it would be a four-quarter battle with these guys,” Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease said. “Honestly at halftime, I felt fortunate to be in the game because they whipped us up front in the first half. They have some great players, but I am proud of our guys. They showed a lot of heart in the second half.”
G.W. Long first-year head coach David Watts, who was experiencing his first game in the rivalry, said it was disappointing to lose, but the Rebels still had their goals intact.
“It is a great rivalry,” Watts said. “I hope that our kids will understand that regardless of the rivalry, there is still a lot in front of us. There are a lot of region games left and we still have a shot to win the region. Things have to break our way, though, as we are not in the driver’s seat anymore, but we still have a lot to play for.”
Johnson‘s play ended a last-gasp Rebel drive and ended an action-packed final five minutes. Long, after holding the Purple Cats on downs inside the 10, tied it on a 94-yard Kobie Stringer to Jackson Chancey touchdown pass with 4:17 left. Four plays later, Ariton’s Jordan Smith ripped off a 69-yard scoring run to put the Purple Cats up 27-21 with 2:10 left.
Smith’s long TD run capped a huge night for the junior, who was a workhorse with 248 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns.
“It is a big region game,” Smith said. “We had a hard first half, but we came back to get the dub (W). Nobody ever gave up.”
Ariton missed the point following Smith’s TD run and it appeared that might cost the Purple Cats as Long drove in the final minute.
Stringer’s 24-yard kick return started the Rebels at the 47. After an incompletion, Ariton’s Terrell Gilbert and Landon Tyler stopped Stringer for no gain, but Stringer found Hayes Horne for a 22-yard completion to convert third down and move Long to the Ariton 31.
After three incompletions, Long faced 4th-and-10 with 27.8 seconds left, but Stringer kept the Rebels alive. After dropping back to pass, he was forced to scramble, but he found daylight on the left side for 13 yards and a first down to the 18 with 17.3 seconds left.
After an incompletion and a motion penalty on Long, Stringer, with 5.8 seconds left in the game, dropped back to pass then scrambled to his left before unleashing a hard low line drive pass toward the middle of the field where a receiver appeared to be open. But Johnson came flying over, getting in front of the receiver and diving to knock the pass away.
“He jumped inside and made a great play,” Kilcrease said. “The guy was open and he came over and made a great play, knocking it down.”
Watts said the Rebels were just trying to find an opening for a touchdown pass.
“They had gone to a three-safety look as anything we were trying to throw in the end zone, they were going to try and have more guys back there,” Watts said. “We lined up in a trip set and ran four guys vertical and tried to find a crease to get into the end zone and we had a chance, but they made a good play on it.”
Ariton struck first, scoring on the game’s opening possession on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive behind Smith and quarterback Ian Senn. Smith ripped off 49 yards on six carries, including a 17-yard TD run up the middle. Senn completed passes of 17 yards to Matthew Harrell to convert 3rd-and-8 and 19 yards to Tyler on the series.
G.W. Long, though, tied it early in the second quarter after Austin Kerchner recovered a Purple Cat fumble at the Ariton 48. Stringer did most of the work on a 10-play scoring drive, capping the series with a 1-yard quarterback sneak TD play on 4th-and-1. Tanner Patton’s point after kick tied it at 7-7 with 9:09 to go in the half.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Rebels didn’t take long to score on the next series. Just two plays in, Stringer found daylight down the sideline, racing in for a 65-yard touchdown run with 7:41 to go in the half. Patton’s PAT made it 14-7 Rebels.
Stringer would finish the night with 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also threw for 133 yards and a score.
Ariton responded with a 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive right before the half. Early in the series on 4th-and-2, Smith went up the middle and gained the necessary yardage for a first down by inches after a measurement.
With just 16 seconds left in the half, Senn scrambled to his right then saw an open receiver and in the end zone and fired a 21-yard TD pass to a sliding Harrell in the back of the end zone. Andyn Garris’ kick tied it at 14 with just 6.3 seconds left before intermission.
“The score before halftime when they got one was a big one,” Watts said. “We thought we had them held on the fourth down and they measured it and they got it. We had an opportunity for a pick and we didn’t quite get it. We had the quarterback deep back there and lost containment and he threw one up and they scored right before halftime. Scores before halftime are always big. They are big momentum shifters.”
Midway in the third quarter, Long tried to forge ahead, but Patton missed on a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Ariton, whose offense was manhandle in the second quarter and early part of the third by the Rebel defense, found creases with Smith powering his way up the middle during a 10-play, 80-yard drive, overcoming a holding penalty in the series. Smith earned 62 yards on eight carries. Tyler also had a big play in the drive, jumping and snaring a 28-yard reception between two Rebel defenders.
Smith scored on a 4-yard run up the middle to put the Purple Cats up 21-14 with 4:19 left in the third.
After forcing a Long punt, Ariton appeared poised to deliver a knockdown blow, but the Rebel defense stiffened and stopped Smith for only a yard on 4th-and-3 at the 7.
A play later, Stringer hit Chancey on a short pass across the middle and there was no safety around for Ariton and Chancey raced downfield to complete a 94-yard TD pass to tie the game at 21.
However, Smith answered with his 69-yard scoring run on the next series to put the Purple Cats back in front.
“It was power left play,” Smith said. “I saw the hole and a dude hit me, but I lowered my shoulder and bounced off him and I missed the safety then I just ran and got the touchdown.”
Kilcrease said the Purple Cats got a break on the play.
“We actually lined up wrong, but it worked to our advantage,” Kilcrease said. “We were supposed to be strong the other way, but it worked to our advantage because it pulled their outside back (linebacker) outside which gave Jordan a crease.”
Long then made its last drive, but Johnson stopped it at the goal line to end the classic.