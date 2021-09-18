Ariton holds off rival G.W. Long in classic battle of ranked teams

Stringer would finish the night with 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also threw for 133 yards and a score.

Ariton responded with a 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive right before the half. Early in the series on 4th-and-2, Smith went up the middle and gained the necessary yardage for a first down by inches after a measurement.

With just 16 seconds left in the half, Senn scrambled to his right then saw an open receiver and in the end zone and fired a 21-yard TD pass to a sliding Harrell in the back of the end zone. Andyn Garris’ kick tied it at 14 with just 6.3 seconds left before intermission.

“The score before halftime when they got one was a big one,” Watts said. “We thought we had them held on the fourth down and they measured it and they got it. We had an opportunity for a pick and we didn’t quite get it. We had the quarterback deep back there and lost containment and he threw one up and they scored right before halftime. Scores before halftime are always big. They are big momentum shifters.”

Midway in the third quarter, Long tried to forge ahead, but Patton missed on a 44-yard field goal attempt.