SKIPPERVILLE—After 25 years, Ariton baseball is going to back to a state championship series.

Sparked by a nine-run fifth inning, the Purple Cats avenged two straight state semifinal series losses to county rival G.W. Long on Wednesday night, downing the Rebels 14-8 to win the series two games to one.

In winning the series, Ariton (28-12-1) advanced to its first state championship series since 1998 when it lost to Shades Mountain Christian. The Purple Cats will face Vincent, the north semifinal series winner, in the finals. The series opens Monday night at 7 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park before it shifts to Jacksonville State on Tuesday for game two and a game three if necessary.

G.W. Long, the defending Class 2A state champions and owners of 17 state titles, finished the season with a 29-10 record. The Rebels had a two-year streak of reaching the championship round, both with wins over Ariton, come to an end and saw a streak of 17 straight semifinal series wins snapped. The last semifinal series loss was in 1990, ironically to Ariton.

It was the fifth semifinal series between the two Dale County schools since 1990. They also played in 1991. G.W. Long has won three of the five.

Ariton trailed 6-3 before erupting for nine runs to surge ahead and added two runs in the seventh to earn the win.

Reliever Austin Evans played a pivotal role, entering in the first inning for a struggling pitcher Lawson Leger and throwing 5 2/3 innings before having to come out in the bottom of the seventh after throwing 93 pitches. He gave up only six hits and three runs, with only one run earned.

Ariton struck for a quick run in the top of the first on a Landon Tyler sacrifice fly, but G.W. Long answered with five runs in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of control problems from Leger.

After walks to Hayes Horne, Cullis Kelley and Tanner Johnston loaded the bases within the first four batters, Brandt Brady delivered a run-scoring single to right. An ensuing passed ball scored Kelley, making it 2-1.

Cohen Pritchett followed with a RBI single to left, Blayne Wood delivered a deep sacrifice fly to right and Bryson Hughes added another run-scoring single to make it 5-1.

The Purple Cats gained the momentum back with two runs in the top of the second to cut the gap to 5-3.

Paxton Steed walked to open the inning and moved to second on a Myles Tyler single two batters later. Aven Cook was hit by a pitch to load the bases and lead-off hitter Caden Collier drew a walk to force in Steed. Phenix Griffin followed with a sacrifice fly to deep right to score Tyler.

The Rebels added to the lead in the third as Pritchett reached on an infield single and moved to third on a Wood sacrifice bunt and a passed ball. A Hughes sacrifice fly to right scored him.

Ariton erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth, sending 14 batters to the plate. The inning featured five Ariton hits plus three walks and three hit batters by Rebel pitchers.

The Purple Cats loaded the bases to start the inning off a hit batter to Connor Thrash, a single each by Landon Tyler and Leger was followed by consecutive walks to Steed, Murphy and Myles Tyler that forced in Thrash, Landon Tyler and Leger to tie it at 6 all. Cook was then hit by a pitch to force in Steed to put the Purple Cats in front, 7-6.

Collier followed with a two-run single that plated courtesy runner Easton Kilpatrick and Myles Tyler. After a bloop single by Griffin, Thrash was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run and Landon Tyler delivered a RBI sac fly to right to score Collier.

After infield fly out in foul territory, Steed ripped a run-scoring double past third to extend the Purple Cat lead to 12-6 lead.

The Rebels came charging back in the next inning, loading the bases with two outs off two errors plus a single by Pritchett. A single by Grant Watson plated Brady, but Evans got a force out at second to get out of the bases-loaded jam.

The Purple Cats added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh on Dalton Murphy’s two-run single.

G.W. Long appeared to score a run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right, but the third base umpire ruled the runner left the base too soon. The Rebels did score seconds later on a bases-loaded walk to Hayes Horne, but reliever Landon Tyler got a fly out to right to end it, setting off an Ariton celebration.

LATE TUESDAY

Rebels, Purple Cats split: After being shut out for 11 innings, the Purple Cats erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to spark a 9-4 second-game win and send the best-of-three series to a third game.

G.W. Long won Tuesday’s opener 10-0 in six innings.

The Purple Cats stayed alive thanks to a big sixth inning in Tuesday’s second game. After being shut out in six innings by Rebel pitcher Cullis Kelly in the opener and handcuffed by G.W. Long pitcher Brody Walker though five innings of the second game, they came to life in the sixth.

Walker pitched a two-hit shutout through five innings with two strikeouts and two walks. In his first pitching outing in four weeks, G.W. Long coach Drew Miller pulled him before the sixth inning, a predetermined decision to not let him go too far after not pitching for so long.

Ariton, down 2-0, seized on the opportunity against Rebel relief pitching, sending 12 to the plate during a nine-run outburst.

After a fly out started the inning, Connor Thrash walked before Landon Tyler ripped a run-scoring double to the right-center field gap, cutting the margin to 2-1. Lawson Leger walked and Paxton Steed came up and delivered a two-run double to left, giving the Purple Cats a 3-2 lead.

Dalton Murphy followed with a single then pinch-hitter Hughes Hammock hit a grounder to the third baseman, who threw wildly past first, allowing Steed to score for a 4-2 lead.

Aven Cook’s infield single in the shortstop hole scored Easton Kilpatrick, a courtesy runner for Murphy, and Caden Collier added a similar single to score Hughes, making it 6-2.

Cook scored during a throwing error on a Phenix Griffin grounder. After Griffin was caught stealing, Thrash lofted a two-run homer to left to make it 9-2.

G.W. Long scored twice in the seventh to make the final 9-4.

Ariton left-handed pitcher Coleman Bragg went six-plus innings, giving up five hits – two in the top of the seventh before being pulled – and four runs with only one run earned. He struck out five and walked three.

Ariton finished with eight hits with Steed earning two and driving in two runs to lead the way.

G.W. Long finished with four hits, including two from Blayne Wood.

Kelly, G.W. Long’s pitcher, and Brant Brady, the Rebels’ No. 5 hitter in the lineup, ruled the first game.

Kelly went all six innings, scattering eight hits, but keeping Ariton off the scoreboard with timely outs. He struck out three and more importantly didn’t walk a batter.

Brady, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 with seven runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run triple in the fourth inning that boosted the Rebels to a 7-0 lead. He also had a pair of two-run singles.

The Rebels scored a run in the first and three in both the third and fourth before adding two in the fifth and one in the sixth to win on the 10-run mercy rule.

Long had 14 hits as Kelly also had three hits. Walker, Cohen Pritchett and Grant Watson had two hits each with Watson driving in two runs. Wood added a RBI on a ground out.

Ariton had a runner reach base in all six innings, but couldn’t bunch any together for runs. The Purple Cats had eight hits with lead-off hitter Collier earning two.