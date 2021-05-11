Ariton names new head basketball coaches

After playing high school ball under dad, the younger Goodson played for a season at Huntingdon College.

He continues a family tradition of coaching. In addition to his dad, a longtime basketball and volleyball coach at Ariton who also guided Dothan and G.W. Long boys basketball teams for a while, Goodson’s uncle, Jerry, was a longtime coach of Ariton’s softball team and his sister, Haley, is Ariton’s current softball head coach.

The new Purple Cat boys basketball coach admits a lot of his coaching philosophy comes from his dad.

“I am an old-school approach” Goodson said. “I believe we have to do things fundamentally. We are not a team that will just play free, but I believe there are moments you can play free. We will hustle. On defense, you will get all we got from us and we will rebound the basketball.”

Ariton principal Josh Herring feels the program is getting a good, young rising coach in Goodson, who he believes “will turn his heads in the future.”