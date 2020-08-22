 Skip to main content
Ariton picks up game this week at home against Flomaton
Ariton head football coach Steven Kilcrease announced Saturday that the Purple Cats have picked up a game for this Friday night against the Flomaton Hurricanes at Ariton’s Robert F. Zumstein Stadium.

The game replaces a void in Ariton’s schedule from the loss of the Goshen game created by a decision by the Pike County School System to limit its teams (Goshen and Pike County) to region games only.

Flomaton, a Class 3A program, is replacing a cancelled game against Northview (Fla.).

