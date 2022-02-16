Ariton softball player Reagan Tomlin signs with Wallace College

“Reagan is really quick. She has a good mind for the bases. She plays really good defense and has a strong arm. She’s played second base and shortstop … she’s very versatile.

“We found out the other day she can play outfield. Wherever you put her, she’s going to do a good job and she’s going to hustle.”

Wallace head coach David Russo and first-year assistant, Chelsie McLendon, a native of Ariton, were both there for the signing.

McClendon said she was excited to see another player from Ariton signing with Wallace and Russo believes he’s getting a player that can be a key contributor in a variety of ways.

“She’ll play some second base and possibly some outfield,” Russo said. “A good left hand hitter. She can hit and can slap; just a good all-around player.

“I feel like she’s going to be a major contributor to our program and she’s an outstanding young lady. We’ve seen her play the last couple of years and she’s just a real productive offensive player and solid on defense.”

Before attending Wallace, Tomlin is eager to help her Ariton team to a successful spring season.

“Try to make it to the state,” Tomlin said of one of her goals. “We haven’t made it to the state in a while, so that would be fun.”