Ariton softball player Reagan Tomlin signs with Wallace College

ARITON – Reagan Tomlin didn’t have to search far and wide when seeking information on the Wallace College softball program.
Tomlin, a senior at Ariton High School, simply had to direct any questions to her sister, Robin, who is a sophomore infielder for the Lady Govs.
“It was a great influence,” Tomlin said of her older sister playing at Wallace. “Watching her play and having fun helped me make the decision.”
Tomlin, a versatile infielder with a strong bat, followed in her sister’s footsteps on Wednesday by signing a softball scholarship with Wallace College.
“It will be really fun,” Tomlin said of being on the same team with her sibling. “I haven’t played with her in a while, so it will be good to get back on the field with her.
“It will be very exciting because I’ve always liked watching college softball. It will be fun to be a part of it.”
Ariton head softball coach Haley Barefoot has high praise for Tomlin.
“These coaches are not only getting an awesome fielder, hitter, base-runner, but they’re also getting an awesome person and we’re so proud of that and how much Reagan brings to our team … her attitude, her work ethic, her hustle and everything,” Barefoot said.
“Reagan is really quick. She has a good mind for the bases. She plays really good defense and has a strong arm. She’s played second base and shortstop … she’s very versatile.
“We found out the other day she can play outfield. Wherever you put her, she’s going to do a good job and she’s going to hustle.”
Wallace head coach David Russo and first-year assistant, Chelsie McLendon, a native of Ariton, were both there for the signing.
McClendon said she was excited to see another player from Ariton signing with Wallace and Russo believes he’s getting a player that can be a key contributor in a variety of ways.
“She’ll play some second base and possibly some outfield,” Russo said. “A good left hand hitter. She can hit and can slap; just a good all-around player.
“I feel like she’s going to be a major contributor to our program and she’s an outstanding young lady. We’ve seen her play the last couple of years and she’s just a real productive offensive player and solid on defense.”
Before attending Wallace, Tomlin is eager to help her Ariton team to a successful spring season.
“Try to make it to the state,” Tomlin said of one of her goals. “We haven’t made it to the state in a while, so that would be fun.”