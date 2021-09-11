Ariton stuffs Geneva County; Henderson held to 20 yards

“We didn’t come with a loaded gun and we played a great football team,” Geneva County head coach JimBob Striplin. “Hat’s off to them. They are a classy group with a lot of great athletes and a great coaching staff. They will do great things this year.

“We have to pick our tails off the ground and turn around quickly because it doesn’t get any easier as this region doesn’t allow you to rest. It is high school football and you have to roll with the punches.”

Both teams have showdowns next week. Ariton welcomes in unbeaten rival G.W. Long, while Geneva County, which expects to get most of its starters back, travels to No. 5 ranked Abbeville.

While Ariton’s offense had a big night, its defense was a major story, shutting down Henderson, who hurt the Purple Cats the last two years, including 367 yards rushing last year.

Other than getting loose for a 20-yard run on a speed sweep, Henderson found no breathing room against an aggressive, fast-pursuing Purple Cat defense. Four of his 10 carries went for losses in the backfield and another for no gain. The 20 rushing yards were the fewest for Henderson since his freshman season. He did not play in the second half after Ariton built the big lead.