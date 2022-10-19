 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ariton sweeps G.W. Long in Wednesday junior high basketball

Ariton swept G.W. Long in girls and boys junior high basketball action between the two Dale County rivals on Wednesday.

The Ariton girls captured a 25-9 win, while the Purple Cats boys beat the Rebels 43-29.

In the girls game, Macieleigh Bragg had 12 points and Madolyn Hudson six to lead Ariton. Kaylie Foster and Bea Anderson had three points each to lead G.W. Long.

In the boys contest, Addison Senn had 18 points and both Cooper Murphy and Gradyn Wesley had eight points each to lead the Purple Cat win. Preston Williams led G.W. Long with 14 points.

