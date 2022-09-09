Ariton wins Class 2A showdown with rival G.W. Long

ARITON - Explosive plays on offense and a rock-solid defense for three quarters helped No. 5 ranked Ariton to a big lead and the Purple Cats cruised in for a 34-18 win over No. 2 ranked G.W. Long in a Class 2A showdown at Ariton’s Robert F. Zumstein Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The Purple Cats improved to 3-1 overall, but more importantly to 2-0 in 2A, Region 2 play. G.W. Long fell to 3-1 and 1-1.

Friday’s game was the first time both teams were ranked in the top five when going against each other in the 56-year history of the rivalry between the two Dale County schools.

Ariton led 13-0 at halftime and extended the margin to 34-6 with 5:29 left before the Rebels made the score respectable with two late touchdowns.

“We have to finish,” Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease said. “I didn’t like the way we ended the game, but you have to credit them (the Rebels) as they didn’t quit.

"They are a good football team. I said all along it would be a good challenge and they are good defensively. They made some plays, but I thought our guys made some plays too.

“Defensively, we were really good for the majority of the game and I thought in the second half we sort of took over in the trenches on offense and established some running game.”

The Purple Cats used three explosive plays to build their halftime lead with two of the plays coming off option plays outside as the Rebel defense clogged up the middle to stop Jordan Smith, who gashed G.W. Long for 248 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s win.

On the first play of Ariton’s second series, quarterback Ian Senn took an option to the right, got to the sideline and raced 59 yards for a touchdown. The Rebels’ blocked the point after kick and it was 6-0 Purple Cats with 6:13 to go in the opening quarter.

Late in the second quarter with Ariton at its own 29, Senn again took an option play to the right, but this time he pitched out to running back Matt Harrell, who sped by defenders on a 47-yard run before being tackled at the Rebel 24.

On the ensuing play, Senn dropped back to pass and fired to a wide open Landon Tyler in the middle of the field for a 24-yard scoring strike. Andyn Garris added the point after kick to make it 13-0 with 2:52 left in the half.

The Purple Cats, according to Kilcrease, had not used the option in the previous games this season, but knew they had to bring it out against the Rebels.

“We knew they would key in on Jordan and play him sort of up the middle,” Kilcrease said. “Ian got us in good pitch situation (outside) to Matt. The same thing happened on Ian’s long score. It was an option and he was able to get it out on the edge.”

Kilcrease added that type of play will be something the Purple Cats will have to use more often in the coming weeks as teams try to hem up Smith, the all-state running back from last year.

“We know as a coaching staff that we need to get those guys outside and use that (plan to clog the middle) against them,” Kilcrease said.

The Purple Cats could have had a bigger first half lead, but wasted two other scoring opportunities. They moved to the Rebel 5 but threw an incomplete on fourth down. They got the ball right back two plays later at the 30 on a Senn interception on defense, but G.W. Long’s Cameron Richards earned an interception two plays later to deny Ariton.

The Purple Cats pushed their lead to 20-0 midway in the third quarter after a fumbled punt snap by Long was recovered by Hobie Peavy at the Rebel 49. Smith, who had only 32 yards rushing in the first half on just six carries, cashed in the recovery with the Purple Cats’ fourth explosive play of the night, a 40-yard scoring run with 4:11 to go in the third to make it a 20-point advantage.

Up to that point, the Purple Cats defense had allowed the Rebels only three first downs and 40 total yards in eight possessions.

The Rebels, though, came to life. With 3rd-and-15 at the 23, quarterback Bryson Hughes, with pressure coming in, side-armed a screen pass to Hayes Horne, who had open field on a 71-yard completion to the 6. Hughes scored a play later on a keeper around left end. A try for two failed and it was 20-6 with 3:09 to go in the third quarter.

As hard rain began to hit the stadium, Ariton scored on the ensuing possession as Smith began to get loose, ripping off runs of 29 and 40 yards to set up his 1-yard TD run with exactly a minute left in the third period. Garris added the extra-point kick to make it 27-6.

The Purple Cats padded the margin to 34-6 with 5:29 left when Senn spotted Tyler open in the middle of the field in the end zone on a 9-yard TD pass.

The Rebels, though, stormed back with an 8-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Hughes threw to Horne for a 13-yard scoring pass. The two-point try failed, leaving it 34-12 with 1:33 left.

G.W. Long recovered an ensuing onside kick and scored with 8.8 seconds left on a 17-yard Hughes to Jakiire Redding TD pass. The try for two failed, leaving the final 34-18. A 27-yard Hughes to Redding pass set up the final score

Despite the slow start, Smith finished with 241 yards rushing, thanks in part to runs of 40, 29, 40 and 49 yards in the second half.