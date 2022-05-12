Ariton wins second game in extras to force finale against G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE – Ariton refused to have its season end on Thursday.

The Purple Cats, led by the blazing hitting of Conner Thrash, rallied twice to force extra innings in the second game of the Class 2A state semifinal series against G.W. Long before Landon Tyler’s walk-off single in the 10th inning gave Ariton an 8-7 win over the Rebels and a split in the best of three series.

The host Rebels won the opening game 7-3.

The decisive Game 3 is Friday at 5 p.m. in Skipperville. The winner earns a trip to next week’s state championship series in Oxford.

“The guys battled their tails off in that second game,” said Ariton head coach Logan Dunlap, who had to watch the game-two excitement outside the field after being ejected for arguing a call in the first game. “We got down early and we kept responding. Every time they (the Rebels) had a big inning, we responded. That was huge.

“It felt like open heart surgery. I don’t even know what inning it was. It was the 10th, wasn’t it? It felt like the 20th.”

In Thursday’s second game, G.W. Long opened up a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth, but Thrash belted a three-run in the bottom half to bring Ariton within one and the Purple Cats tied it an inning later when Paxton Steed scored during a two-out error on a grounder.

The homer was part of a 5-for-5 game for Thrash with an intentional walk. He had two doubles, the three-run homer and two singles.

“Connor Thrash had a huge game,” Dunlap said.

The Rebels went back up two in the top of the seventh, but Ariton, with its back against the wall in its last at-bat, scored two to knot it at 7-7.

Three extra innings later, the Purple Cats won it. Caden Collier singled over the shortstop. He stole second before Long pitcher Brody Walker earned a strikeout. With a runner at second and one out, Rebel head coach Drew Miller took the bat out of Thrash’s hit with an intentional walk.

Tyler foiled the strategy, lacing a single to center. Rebel centerfielder Blayne McDaniel come up firing to the catcher, but Ariton’s Collier slid around the tag to score and win the game.

“He was kind of struggling all day,” Dunlap said of Tyler. “He had a good couple of at-bats earlier in the game so he was starting to find his swing. It was a clutch at-bat there.”

Hunter Hammock picked up the win in relief, getting the last two outs in the 10th. Lawson Leger pitched 4 1/3 innings of key relief before Hammock, allowing only two runs on three hits.

“Lawson Leger pitched his tail off,” Dunlap said. “He had threw two innings all year and came up with the biggest game of the year and the season on the line and got outs.”

Dalton Murphy added three hits for Ariton and Collier had two.

Brandt Brady had three hits for G.W. Long and McDaniel two.

Both teams scored a run in the opening inning, doing so behind some aggressive running.

In Long’s top of the first, Trevor Morris, the leadoff hitter, reached on an error when the shortstop pulled his glove up too soon and the Rebel speedster hustled to second before the throw came in. He scored a batter later on a RBI single to left-center by McDaniel.

In Ariton’s first, Leger singled and Thrash doubled to left, putting runners at second third with one out.

After a strikeout, Tyler stepped to the plate for the Purple Cats. With a 1-2 count on Tyler, Ariton's coaching staff rolled the dice with a steal of home with Leger scoring before a tag on the pitch, making it 1-1.

Long broke the tie in the fourth inning. Tanner Johnston was hit by pitch to open the inning and moved to second on a pass ball. After a walk to Walker, Cullis Kelly’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Hayes Horne then drove in Johnston with a long sacrifice fly to center field, making it 2-1.

The Rebels opened some breathing room with a three-run fifth inning. With two out, Jackson Chancey singled and Jackson Dasinger doubled to put runners at second and third. Johnston hit a hard shot that went off the third baseman’s glove into left field, allowing both runners to score. Walker followed with a RBI double to make it 5-1.

As quick as G.W. Long opened the breathing room, Ariton closed it back behind the three-run blast by Thrash over the left-center field fence, making it 5-4. Brodie Cook reached on an error and Collier singled before the homer.

An inning later, Ariton tied it when Collier scored on an error.

G.W. Long scored two in the top of the seventh, one on a throwing error, the second on a wild pitch. Ariton answered with two in the bottom of the seventh off a RBI double by Murphy and a bases loaded walk to Cook.

In the opening game, G.W. Long scored four runs in the third inning to open a 5-0 lead and added two in the bottom of sixth inning after a three-run Purple Cats top half to win the game 7-3.

Chancey went the distance in picking up the win, allowing only three hits and striking out 10. He did walk three and hit two batters.

Morris and Chancey had two hits each for G.W. Long with Johnston driving in four runs.

Collier, Leger and Thrash had a hit each for the three Ariton hits.

Ariton’s Dunlap was thrown out of the game on a controversial play during the Rebel sixth.

With a runner at second and one out, Morris hit a grounder to the third baseman Paxton Steed, whose throw to first arrived at the bag simultaneously as Morris did. Morris’ shoulder hit the glove of Thrash, Ariton’s first baseman, and the ball popped loose. The runner on second base kept running and scored as the ball was loose on the ground.

Dunlap argued that it was obstruction by Morris, but game umpires ruled it to be a legal play. Dunlap, after arguing some more, was ejected by the home plate umpire.

After infield fly out, Chancey singled up the middle to score Morris to make it 7-3.

