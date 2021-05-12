Ariton wins state semifinal series opener over G.W. Long

ARITON – Ariton won a back-and-forth Class 2A baseball semifinal series opener against G.W. Long, taking an 8-7 victory on Wednesday night.
After G.W. Long took its first lead at 6-5 in the fourth inning, Ariton came back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame and held on for the win.
Ariton sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored five runs in grabbing the early advantage before G.W. Long responded with a grand slam in the next inning and a solo homer in the third to even it up.
The second game was scheduled to be played following the opener. If a third-and-deciding game is necessary, it would be played on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The first game was delayed more than an hour because of a long stretch of mud in right field that was caused by a heavy rain downpour on Wednesday morning.
Once the area in the outfield was dried enough to safely begin play, both pitchers showed some early nerves in front of what was a huge crowd as the Dale County rivals squared off.
G.W. Long loaded the bases in the top of the first with one out by way of two walks and a batter that was hit. However, Ariton starting pitcher Paxton Steed got two huge strikeouts to get out of the inning without any damage.
G.W. Long starting pitcher Blayne McDaniel wasn’t as fortunate in the bottom of the first.
After leadoff hitter Landon Thrash was hit by a pitch, McDaniel got a fly out to second before Caden Collier reached on an error.
After Collier advanced to second on a wild pitch to put runners and second and third, Landon Tyler ripped a double into left field for the first two runs of the game.
Phenix Griffin then singled to center field and Jay Cook walked to load the bases with one out. Tyler and Griffin would then score when a pitch got past the catcher with Steed at the plate, and the throw back to the pitcher trying to get Griffin would also go wild, allowing Cook to score and make it 4-0.
After Steed struck out for the second out of the inning, Nash Evans singled to put runners at first and third with two out.
Lawson Leger then sent a soft liner into right field to plate Cook and give the Purple Cats a 5-0 lead.
G.W. Long responded with a vengeance in the top of the second.
After two were out, two straight walks loaded the bases for Carson Dunlap, who got hold of a pitch and deposited it just over the right field fence for a grand slam in cutting the lead to 5-4. Ironically, Dunlap is the brother of Ariton coach Logan Dunlap.
G.W. Long evened it up in the third inning when Tanner Johnston blasted a two-out solo homer over the fence in left-center field to make it a 5-5 game.
The Rebels took the lead in the fourth. With runners at second and third and two outs, Jackson Chancey sent a grounder to third that was cleanly fielded, but the throw was low to first and just off the glove of the first baseman as McDaniel came in to score in giving G.W. Long its first lead at 6-5.
Ariton tied it back up in the bottom of the fourth when Landon Tyler doubled to deep center field to score Jackson Baker, who had singled.
Brody Walker was then inserted as the pitcher and Griffin greeted him with a sacrifice fly to center field on a line out to bring in a run, making it 7-6. Cook then reached on an infield hit on a slow grounder up the middle and Tyler scored on the play to make it 8-6.
G.W. Long got a solo home run from Jackson Dasinger over the left field fence in the sixth to cut the lead to one.
Thrash, who entered in relief on the mound with two outs in the fifth inning, finished off the game for the save.