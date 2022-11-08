Ariton's Phillips and Heath sign scholarships with ESCC

Ariton volleyball coach Terry Goodson and softball coach Haley Barefoot both describe Kaydee Phillips and Mattie-Grace Heath as players who constantly hustle and play with passion.

The two Purple Cat seniors will take those attributes to the collegiate level next year at Enterprise State Community College. Phillips signed to play both volleyball and softball, while Heath inked to play softball.

“Both of them will hustle and they both will be the ones at practice who will go help somebody out and also do everything extra after practice,” Barefoot said of the two, who had a signing ceremony at the Ariton High School gym on Tuesday.

Both players will have a familiar softball coach in Clair Goodson, an Ariton native whose dad, Jerry, coached the Purple Cat softball team for years. Goodson is also first cousin with Barefoot, the current softball head coach, and niece to Terry Goodson, the head volleyball coach and assistant in softball. Brett Goodson, an assistant in volleyball, is also a first cousin.

“They are very good coaches,” Phillips said of continuing under a Goodson as a coach after a joke was made that they couldn’t get away from the Goodson coaching clan.

Heath, a left fielder for the Purple Cat softball team, said she is glad to be going to ESCC, especially with her good friend, Phillips.

“I am super excited,” Heath said. “I am really thankful that I have somebody that I have played my whole life going with me. That makes it a lot easier. I am glad we have had amazing coaches and teammates growing up.”

A second-team all-state selection in the spring, Heath hit .378 and had a .486 on-base percentage for the Purple Cats. She belted eight homers, six doubles and two triples, while driving in 48 runs and also stealing 13 bases.

“I feel my best strength is offense,” Heath said. “I bat clean up or I did last year, so it is more power hitting.”

Phillips, a Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree in volleyball as a junior, wanted to play both sports in college.

“I never decided if I liked volleyball or softball more and being able to go to a college with the ability (opportunity) to play both is something I am very excited about,” Phillips said.

She added she knows it will be a challenge to play both sports at the collegiate level.

“I feel that will be one of the difficult things I will have to do with academics also in there, but I am excited about it,” Phillips said.

Enterprise State head coach Vanessa Howell believes Phillips has the talent and mental make-up to succeed in both sports. The Boll Weevils currently have an athlete – former Ashford High standout Lexie Glover – doing the two sports at ESCC.

“I feel she was a little bit hesitant at first as she didn’t know how it would go, but we do already have an athlete there now who plays softball and volleyball and is doing well,” Howell said. “We told her (Phillips), ‘Look this is possible. Coach (Clair) Goodson and I work well together.’ I think she became comfortable with it.”

On the volleyball court, Phillips, a middle blocker, earned 438 kills this past season (10.7 average per match) along with 284 digs (6.9 per match), 31 aces, 66 assists and 68 blocks. As a shortstop in softball in the spring, she had a .364 batting average and a .440 on-base percentage with 43 runs batted in, six home runs and 13 doubles.

Howell said she already knew a lot about Phillips from conversations with Terry Goodson, but left even more impressed with the Purple Cat player after watching her play.

“I was very impressed by the fact she is such a competitor, how she carries her team and also with her abilities,” Howell said. “She can do it all. She can pass, can play defense and there is not a ball she isn’t going to dive for. I love her spirit and I love her grit and competiveness.”

Terry Goodson said in addition to her talent, Phillips is a great role model too.

“She is a great athlete, but not only is she a great athlete and one of the better players we have had, she is a great Christian person and somebody you can look up to because all the kids at the school look up to her because of the way she carries herself on and off the court,” Goodson said.

Barefoot added of Phillips in softball, “Kaydee is going to give it all she has got. Whether it is in practice or game, she is out there diving and giving everything she has. We usually have to tell her, ‘Don’t hurt yourself,’ because she will give it everything she has got.”

A shortstop, Phillips feels defense is her forte even though she posted strong offensive numbers at the plate this past season.

“It depends on the game, but a lot of time it is my defense that I am best at,” said Phillips, who is noted for diving after balls in the hole or up the middle to make plays.

Both players said they choose to play at ESCC because of Goodson and the small-school atmosphere at the junior college campus in Enterprise.

“We have known Coach Goodson almost our whole lives and that makes it a lot easier,” Heath said. “I like how it is a lot smaller and you don’t have to walk like miles to the different classes. It is like very homey.”

Phillips had a similar sentiment.

“One of the reasons I chose Enterprise is it feels so much like home,” Phillips said. “I felt like I could be comfortable there.”

Clair Goodson, the Enterprise State softball coach, was glad to have the two sign with the Boll Weevil softball team.

“I am so excited about these two,” Goodson said. “Obviously having Ariton girls is a family tradition. I always try to get kids from back home.

“Kaydee has amazing power at the plate. She can play middle infield or catch behind the plate. She is good on defense, but I am excited about her bat and obviously she has a good attitude and is a good leader.

“Mattie-Grace is another power hitter. She is an outfielder on defense and covers so much ground. She is so aggressive. She will go run through a brick wall and dive for balls.”

Having seen the two athletes while watching her uncle Terry’s teams or her cousin Haley’s teams, she knows what to expect from the two.

“When I get kids from Ariton, I know how they have been coached because I have been around it,” Clair Goodson said.

The players, in turn, are familiar with Goodson, having watched several ESCC games, but also experiencing her coaching in their younger years. That familiarity helped make their decision to attend ESCC easier.

“She lifts you up when you are struggling,” Heath said. “It is not like she is breaking you down. She is good at making you feel good about yourself. She came to practices when we were younger and helped us with drills, so we kind of know the way she coaches.”