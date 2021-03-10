Ariton's Zhee Oliver signs with Huntingdon College

“She can get the ball and put it on the floor,” Dunn said. “Now is she a point guard? No, but she can get the ball, get it and go. Her athleticism also allows her to get her hands on so many passes (on defense). She is long for her size and she rebounds well.

“We kind of used her everywhere this year. Last year, was just under the basket, but she can get out there in the man to man on defense outside and she can get the ball, put it on the floor at the top of the key and go around somebody (on offense).”

Dunn feels the best may still be to come for Oliver.

“I think her upside once she gets to college is going to be tremendous,” Dunn said.

But Dunn said Oliver isn’t just a basketball player, but also a well-rounded individual.

“Zhee has been a pleasure to coach,” Dunn said. “She loves her team, loves her classmates and loves her school. She is one of those – and it is a coaches’ cliché you say -- that comes to work every day. I love Zhee as a senior over here spending one-on-one time with an eighth grader – that is the type of kid she is.”

Oliver agrees leadership was one of her top priorities this season at Ariton, especially for a young Purple Cat team.