Ariton's Zhee Oliver signs with Huntingdon College

ARITON – Ariton’s Nazariea (Zhee) Oliver wasn’t quite ready for her basketball career to be over.
After a strong senior season led to signing a scholarship Wednesday to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, the 5-foot-9 Purple Cats standout forward-center won’t have to worry about that just yet.
“It feels good,” Oliver said. “I feel like I wouldn’t have actually gotten a scholarship, but because it was my senior year, I took it (playing) harder. You never know when it will be the last time you put on that uniform, so you have to go to your fullest. It feels good to know that I am not done.”
This past season, Oliver led the Purple Cats with a double-double average of 15.4 points and 14.3 rebounds a game despite some teams double teaming her. She helped Ariton to an 8-8 record.
A two-sport athlete at Ariton who also excelled in volleyball, Oliver said she chose Huntingdon after touring the Montgomery campus.
“When I toured the campus, I had to tour it twice because it just offered some much,” Oliver said. “They were also so friendly up there.”
Ariton head coach Chuck Dunn said athleticism and length are two of Oliver’s attributes that helped her deliver solid numbers in a lot of areas for the Purple Cats. In addition to her scoring and rebounding, she has the ability to dribble the ball and she can also play at the top of the press, roles she did for Ariton.
“She can get the ball and put it on the floor,” Dunn said. “Now is she a point guard? No, but she can get the ball, get it and go. Her athleticism also allows her to get her hands on so many passes (on defense). She is long for her size and she rebounds well.
“We kind of used her everywhere this year. Last year, was just under the basket, but she can get out there in the man to man on defense outside and she can get the ball, put it on the floor at the top of the key and go around somebody (on offense).”
Dunn feels the best may still be to come for Oliver.
“I think her upside once she gets to college is going to be tremendous,” Dunn said.
But Dunn said Oliver isn’t just a basketball player, but also a well-rounded individual.
“Zhee has been a pleasure to coach,” Dunn said. “She loves her team, loves her classmates and loves her school. She is one of those – and it is a coaches’ cliché you say -- that comes to work every day. I love Zhee as a senior over here spending one-on-one time with an eighth grader – that is the type of kid she is.”
Oliver agrees leadership was one of her top priorities this season at Ariton, especially for a young Purple Cat team.
“I communicate with my teammates,” Oliver said. “That is the key. They know you want them to do well, but you don’t argue with them, you just help them because a lot of them are young. A lot of them are coming back next year and the year after, so you have to talk to them and help them as the game flows.”
While she is a versatile athlete with an ability to play different positions, Oliver, according to Dunn, is being looked at mostly as a post player by Huntingdon. However, Ariton’s coach feels her role could expand once they see her practice a lot.
“I think that once they see how athletic she is and how she can get out and run the floor, I think she can cover a two or three (guard on defense) or be a three or four (on offense),” Dunn said.
Huntingdon coaches haven’t discussed a role for next year, said Oliver.
“They didn’t technically say a role, but they asked that I give them all my and I will give them all that I have got,” Oliver said.
Oliver said she was proud of her improvement this past season, especially on free throws and in having so many 20-point games after averaging around 7-8 points a game as a junior. Her season was highlight by a 28-point, 20-rebound game.
She credits upper body work, both with weights and in developing post moves, for her increase in production.
“This year, I learned how to go tougher and go stronger, rebound and go back up with it,” Oliver said.