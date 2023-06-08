Trinity McCree was determined to get a scholarship to play college basketball.

The Ashford senior suffered a knee injury this spring during softball that forced her to miss a tryout with the Enterprise State women’s basketball team.

She got a second chance to attend another tryout. She didn’t waste the opportunity.

After showing off her basketball skills to the ESCC coaches, she earned a scholarship offer from head coach George Scott to play for the Boll Weevils. On Thursday, McCree held a signing ceremony at the Ashford High gym, cementing her status with the Enterprise State program for next year.

“I was supposed to have the tryout the Saturday after I got hurt (MCL sprain) on a Thursday, so I missed that,” McCree said. “I asked him (Scott) for another try because I wasn’t going to give this opportunity up. It was my time. I rested some, did the rehab and got back to it, putting some shots up and I worked to get myself back there.”

Scott, Enterprise State’s second-year head coach, was certainly impressed.

“I saw her play some this past year and then she came and tried out for our team,” Scott said. “I immediately realized she is a three-level player. She can score at all levels. She also plays hard.”

After signing, the Yellow Jacket senior expressed excitement for the opportunity to play in college.

“It feels good to get to play at the next level,” McCree said. “I have been dreaming of this my whole life and I have been working hard and pushing myself to the next level to get where I am today.”

McCree said she realistically began to think about playing college basketball as she entered her high school years at Ashford and was determined to fulfill her dream.

“I knew I had the playing capability of playing at the next level, so I worked hard,” McCree said. “I love basketball more than anything. It has always been my dream to play at the next level.”

The Boll Weevil signee said she liked what she saw when visiting the Enterprise State campus for some games as well as during the tryout.

“It is not too big and not too far from home,” McCree said of the program about 40 miles from Ashford. “I watched them play some and their girls work and play hard. I liked the way they played.”

Ashford girls basketball coach Terrance Thomas referred to McCree, a five-year starter, as one of the cornerstone pieces in the Yellow Jacket program the last few seasons. She finished her career with 1,026 points and 748 rebounds.

This past season, McCree battled through a nagging knee injury to average 9 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, three steals and three assists a game. She helped the Yellow Jackets earn a 21-8 record, a regular-season area title and a sub-regional postseason spot

“Trinity has been a pillar for our Ashford program,” Thomas said. “She has been getting minutes since the seventh grade and started since eighth grade. She has been a great asset to our program and a great leader as well as outside of the season she does a lot to pass along information and strategy to our young players.”

On the floor, Thomas said McCree had the abilities you wanted in a player.

“She can do it all,” Thomas said. “She can dribble, pass, rebound and shoot. Sometimes she got a little too unselfish and I had to ask her to be more aggressive in what she was doing, but she can do anything on the floor you ask her to do.”

Though she is an all-around player, McCree felt shooting was the biggest strength of her basketball game.

“My shooting is pretty good,” McCree said. “I can shoot from any spot. I am pretty consistent with my shots. Not all of them fall down. That is alright because you are not going make 100 percent of the shots, but if you work more, it will be worth it in the end.”

And in the end, the work has led her to a college scholarship at Enterprise State.